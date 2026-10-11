The Vibes Have Never Felt Worse at Texas A&M

It might sound ridiculous to say the vibes surrounding Texas A&M football have never felt worse.

This is a program that lived through the final years of Jimbo Fisher, when an enormous buyout hung over just about every conversation surrounding the football team until Texas A&M finally decided to rip the Band-Aid off.

The Kevin Sumlin years weren’t exactly an extended period of bliss, either, and much of the 21st century has featured the Aggies bouncing between periods of optimism and the kind of mediocrity that eventually made “Texas 8-4” a joke for a reason.

Yet there is something uniquely bleak about where Texas A&M finds itself now.

Maybe it’s because Mike Elko already showed everybody what this was supposed to look like.

Success Made This Collapse Harder to Accept

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko watches play against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An 11-1 regular season and a College Football Playoff appearance in Year 2 changed the expectations surrounding Elko’s program. The losses to Texas and Miami to close the season were disappointing, certainly, but they didn’t erase what had been accomplished. Texas A&M had finally looked like the kind of program it had spent years claiming it could become.

The natural assumption was that 2026 would build on that.

Instead, Texas A&M is 3-3 overall and 1-3 in the SEC after being dismantled 27-6 by Missouri. The Aggies produced only 216 yards of offense, rushed for 29 and never reached the end zone. They had only two first downs through the first three quarters, an almost incomprehensible number for a team that entered the season believing another playoff run was attainable.

Elko himself said afterward that Texas A&M was “not nearly good enough” and admitted the program has to go back to the drawing board. That assessment is difficult to argue with.

Where Did This Go Wrong?

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws a pass against the Missouri Tigers during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no shortage of potential explanations for where this went off the rails.

Marcel Reed was supposed to be the centerpiece of an offense expected to take another step forward, yet his regression has become one of the defining stories of the season. The departure of Collin Klein changed the structure around him, while roster turnover has undoubtedly created problems elsewhere. Elko deserves criticism as well because, fair or not, every one of those issues eventually reaches the desk of the head coach.

The most frustrating part is that there doesn’t appear to be one obvious panacea waiting around the corner.

Texas A&M doesn’t need somebody inside the building pretending a miracle run to 9-3 is imminent. It needs an honest evaluation of how a team with this much talent reached a point where scoring a touchdown against Missouri seemed like an impossible assignment.

The fans are allowed to be angry about that, too.

Elko pushed back after the loss on some of the negativity surrounding the program and the people expressing it online. There are certainly unreasonable voices in every fan base, but frustration with this particular Texas A&M team is not unreasonable. The Aggies entered 2026 expecting to contend and reached the halfway point of the season looking like a program searching for an identity.

A year ago, Texas A&M appeared to have finally found its direction.

Six games later, nobody seems quite sure where it’s going.

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