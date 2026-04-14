Top Texas A&M Target Mekai Brown Makes Recruiting Announcement

The Texas A&M Aggies are nearly wrapping up their spring camp, with their annual Maroon and White game around the corner.

Ahead of that though, head coach Mike Elko and his staff are looking to notch another win under their belt, but this time on the recruiting trail.

The Aggies are once again in contention for another top defensive end, this time looking to land Mekai Brown, who will announce his commitment this Friday, April 17, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Will the Rich Get Richer?

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after defeating the Samford Bulldogs 48-0 in a game at Kyle Field. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

Brown is one of the most sought-after edge prospects in the country, and for good reason too. Standing at 6-foot-6. 235 pounds, he has a projectable frame that could make him a monster off the edge with the ideal size, while using burst off the line of scrimmage to have no problem getting into the backfield in a hurry. Combines power, with his speed, to have multiple ways to dominate opposing offensive lineman.

He ranks as the number four edge recruits in the country, and the number 27-ranked player overall in the country, while also being the number one recruit from his home state of Connecticut. While the Aggies have made the final five list for Brown, landing him won't be easy, as they will be competing against USC, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, and Ohio State.

For now, the Trojans are listed as the favorites to land the top edge recruit, accoridng to the Rivals prediction machine, but the Aggies hosted Brown on Campus at the end of March and are hoping that their impression on him might have swayed him to call College Station his home.

NEWS: Elite 2027 EDGE Mekai Brown will announce his Commitment Friday on the @Rivals YouTube Channel



The 6’6 235 EDGE is ranked as a Top 30 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals300



He’ll choose between Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Ohio State, and USC⁰https://t.co/FzdUdTWNHd pic.twitter.com/h5NNRujp5c — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 13, 2026

If Elko and his staff are able to land the Greenwich Country Day High School product, it would give their already ranked number one class in the country, another boost that could find them staying in that spot for a while during the 2027 cycle.

He could be the third edge commit in the class for the Aggies, headlined by Zyron Forstall, who ranks as the number two edge recruit in the country, and would also join Kaden McCarty, the number 21-ranked edge prospect in the class as well.

The Aggies will be looking for good news when Brown announces his commitment, but there is still plenty of time in the cycle for the staff to continue loading up on top recruits as they have been for the 2027 class.

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