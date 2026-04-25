The Next Texas A&M Player Who Could Follow Chase Bisontis to the NFL

For NFL fans, the draft is truly a magical time of the year. A moment of time to rejoice with fellow fans and, in some cases, wonder what exactly the front office was thinking when picking a certain player over another. However, in the case of Texas A&M football, there are plenty of correct choices no matter where they are in the draft, and with guard Chase Bisontis off to the NFL, there's another young man right behind him.

It is none other than his buddy on the Maroon Goons, offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover, who is likely the next man off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft.

A force on one of the Southeastern Conference's most efficient lines a season ago, this giant of a people-mover has the measurables and the talent to make any team regret not taking him in the draft. Now, let's take a look at why that might be.

Changing positions

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover (OL16) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Like his fellow teammate Albert Regis on A&M, Crownover played tight end in high school before coming to college, where he was used to being the one catching the ball, rather than being one of the folks who make sure there's a ball thrown in the first place.

But standing at a massive six-foot-seven and weighing well over 300 pounds, Crownover was shifted to the offensive line, where he was a stable veteran presence and quality starter as part of an offensive line that produced a Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 2025.

While maybe not possessing the strength and desirables of a first-round pick, Crownover will make any offensive line coach in the NFL happy with his measurables alone, as he has produced in one of the most difficult and competitive conferences in college football and has the blue-collar mentality that head coach Mike Elko has hammered into his version of the A&M program.

A dependable offensive lineman is a hot commodity in today's NFL, as at any point, a starter can go down with an injury and a newcomer must step up to protect a franchise quarterback. Crownover will be hungry for the challenge, and joining Chase Bisontis in the league seems to be the next step in the legend of the 2026 A&M draft class.

Plenty of Aggies have made their mark in the league blocking the best of the best, and don't sleep on Crownover becoming one of the more underrated draft picks when the next season has come to its close.

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