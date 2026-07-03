The One Thing Working in Texas A&M’s Favor This Season

In 2025, Mike Elko and Texas A&M exceeded early expectations, opening their season with an 11-0 start for the first time since 1994 and earning the program’s first-ever College Football Playoff berth.

But just four months later, a program-high 10 Aggies were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, providing Elko with the immediate task of filling gaps on both sides of the ball.

With new faces across both the roster and coaching staff, the 2026 season presents a new set of challenges for A&M. Fortunately, the Aggies' regular-season schedule offers a favorable path to a second-straight CFP appearance.

Texas A&M’s Opening Slate in 2026 is Favorable

Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt for a touchdown during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the course of the 2025 season, Elko separated A&M’s schedule into four distinct quarters, viewing each stretch of games as a separate challenge.

“The season breaks down into four quarters,” Elko said after defeating Auburn on Sept. 27, 2025. “We went 3-0 in the first quarter. You can’t win a game in the first quarter. You can lose one, though. The middle part is where seasons get defined.”

In 2026, the Aggies’ season follows a similar blueprint, with an opening stretch of games that build towards a high-stakes, marquee showdown.

A&M kicks off its regular-season slate against Missouri State, Arizona State and Kentucky, who, on paper, give the Aggies an opportunity to build momentum before their Week 4 road trip to Baton Rouge against LSU.

Out of Conference USA, Missouri State recorded a 7-6 record in 2025, without a single win against an AP Top-25 ranked team. Meanwhile, Arizona State entered the season ranked No. 11, only to fall out of the AP Top-25 entirely with a disappointing 8-5 record.

In Week 3, A&M opens Southeastern Conference play against Kentucky, which, in the midst of a coaching transition, will have its hands full under first-year head coach Will Stein.

Finally, on Sept. 26, A&M meets its match — LSU.

Led by Lane Kiffin, the Tigers signed the No. 1 transfer portal class in 2026, adding veteran playmakers such as Sam Leavitt and Jordan Seaton. Though immediate success is hard to come by, experts have high expectations for the Tigers in 2027.

"LSU didn’t invest over $50 million in a coach and roster for slow, steady growth,” On3’s Ari Wasserman wrote in early April. “It didn’t get involved in the Kiffin circus because they wanted gradual, healthy improvement. That money was spent because the Tigers, who haven’t been in the College Football Playoff since 2019, not only aim to return to the CFP in 2026, but also want to advance in it.”

Regardless of whether A&M leaves Baton Rouge at 4-0 or 3-1, Week 5 presents the Aggies with an opportunity to reset before the next stretch of their schedule.

Like Kentucky, Arkansas stumbled through a disappointing season in 2025, finishing 2-10 without a single conference victory. The Razorbacks enter 2026 under first-year head coach Ryan Silverfield, giving A&M yet another favorable matchup before the week-to-week competition of SEC play.

Though talent will ultimately decide whether the Aggies return to the CFP in 2026, the structure of their schedule gives Elko's squad a chance to make adjustments before the season's critical moments arrive.

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