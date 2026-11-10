The Silver Lining In Texas A&M Losing 5-Star Commit Mark Matthews

Just one year ago, the Texas A&M Aggies were on top of the college football world. They were undefeated and wouldn't suffer a loss until the last week of the season, clinching an appearance in the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.

Now, 10 weeks into the 2026 season, the Aggies are just hoping to make a bowl game, sitting at a 4-5 record with three games remaining. Losses aren't just happening on the field either, as five-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews decommitted from the program after the South Carolina loss as well.

For the Aggies, while losing his commitment hurts, in the grand scheme of things, it could actually be a good thing for the program.

The Silver Lining is Small, But It's There

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) is helped up by teammates during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that the Aggies have had immense struggles during the 2026 season, and while fans could pinpoint specific positions that failed to live up to expectations, that sentiment could be shared with the entire roster.

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

That makes losing an exciting prospect like Matthews hurt even more. He was the No. 2-ranked recruit in the class and the No. 1-ranked offensive tackle in the cycle, the exact type of incoming player who could make an immediate impact on a program, especially with redshirting being a thing of the past in college football.

However, there is no guarantee that Matthews would come in and be a staple on the Aggies' offensive line immediately. Perhaps that is especially the case, considering the SEC continues to feature some of the top edge rushers in the country each year.

The NIL money associated with a recruit of his caliber is estimated at $1-2 million, a hefty price for an unproven product. While some predict Matthews to be a surefire hit, that's money the Aggies could now spend elsewhere in the offseason.

Heading into 2027, it will be a critical season for head coach Mike Elko. Out of three seasons, he will only have one that reached double-digit wins, so once again, restocking the roster, this time with more impactful talent, will be a decisive factor.

That money from Matthews' NIL deal could be used to land an elite quarterback from the portal, who often fetches between $2 and $6 million. While the price tag is certainly steep, they offer what an elite prospect can't: proven success at the collegiate level.

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