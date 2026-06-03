The Specific Edge Arkansas Football Holds Over Texas A&M in 2026

It's obvious that Texas A&M is the clear favorite in many different ways for the upcoming 2026 Southwest Classic, but Arkansas has an advantage that has gone under the radar.

Many times, fans and programs alike focus so heavily on weapons and skill positions, whether that's on defense or offense. Wide receivers, cornerbacks, running backs, and even edge rushers; they are the first thing that teams look at in evaluation and the film room.

While the Aggies may have the upper hand in skill positions, there is one glaringly obvious mystery within their offense, and the Razorbacks have something that the Maroon and White wish so badly they had.

The Battle at the Line of Scrimmage

Arkansas Razorback offensive lineman Kobe Branham (50) and offensive lineman Caden Kitler (52) block during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

What could be more reliable than a strong veteran presence on the offensive line? The Hogs returning to the trenches for the 2026 season are redshirt sophomore Kavion Broussard at left tackle, redshirt senior Caden Kitler at center, and redshirt sophomore Kobe Branham at right guard. With all of those returning leaders on the offensive line, plus the addition of a redshirt junior and redshirt senior from the transfer portal, this offensive line is unstoppable.

At this point, it is common knowledge that Mike Elko will put his best foot forward in the defense, and specifically the defensive line. Elko has gone out and grabbed as many defensive linemen and edge rushers as he can put together, and even with that, there is still a question about how they will perform together, especially in place of someone like Cashius Howell. This Razorback offensive line is truly talented enough to stop the newly put-together Aggie defensive line in its tracks.

Caden Kitler will most likely have the biggest impact not just on the offensive front but maybe even the entire offense itself. With or without the official title, Kitler is a team captain for Arkansas and currently a favorite for the Rimington Trophy, which is given to the best center in college football. This is not a one-man show, though, and as Kitler looks to his left and right, he will see several studs, willing to put their lives on the line for their QB and each other.

If this Arkansas front is as powerful as we think that they are, Texas A&M will have its work cut out, especially if they have any hopes of getting to the new starting quarterback, KJ Jackson. Come week five, this matchup will be one to watch closely.

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