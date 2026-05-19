College football is an evolving sport. It is about adaptation and learning what it takes to win in a changing environment.

Texas A&M made its first appearance in the College Football Playoff in program history, but the program is not yet done. After losing multiple starters to the NFL draft, the team was aggressive in the transfer portal and is refreshing the roster for 2026.

Does Texas A&M have what it takes to win its first SEC title? There is no clear blueprint for winning a conference championship, but evaluating data since 2020 could help us know what Texas A&M needs to be among the champions.

Marcel Reed: 3,000 Total Yards and 2:1 TD–INT Ratio

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Marcel Reed reached this threshold in 2025, but there is room for growth. Since 2020, every SEC champion has had a quarterback with over 3,000 total yards. While Gunner Stockton and Jalen Milroe did not clear that mark through the air, they also produced with their legs.

SEC Champion Starting QB Passing Yards Passing TDs Interceptions 2025 Georgia Gunner Stockton 2,894 yards (462 rushing) 24 TDs (10 rushing) 5 2024 Georgia Carson Beck 3,485 yards (71) 28 TDs (1) 12 2023 Alabama Jalen Milroe 2,834 yards (531) 23 TDs (12) 6 2022 Georgia Stetson Bennett 4,128 yards (205) 27 TDs (10) 7 2021 Alabama Bryce Young 4,872 yards (0) 47 TDs (3) 7 2020 Alabama Mac Jones 4,500 yards (14) 41 TDs (1) 4

In recent seasons, the numbers have been less grandiose. For the first three seasons of the decade, every SEC champion had a 4,000-yard passer. Since then, multiple teams have gotten the job done with a 2,800-yard quarterback.

However, the most important job is winning the turnover battle. A quarterback who puts his team in a position to lose it can not get the job done. Beck had the worst touchdown-to-interception ratio on the list, but every other quarterback had seven or fewer. This will be Reed's target range.

Rushing Game: 2,000+ Yards

Recent history has seen different styles of running games win the SEC. Georgia won in 2024 with a true committee approach, while Nate Frazier developed into a lead back in 2025. Some teams have had 30+ rushing touchdowns, while others narrowly eclipsed 20 despite extra games in the postseason.

However, one thing has been consistent: a reliable run game must be part of the formula. No one-dimensional offense has ever won the SEC. The 2024 Georgia squad averaged 31.5 points per game, the lowest this decade.

SEC Champion Games Played Team Rushing Yards Team Rushing TDs Team YPC 2025 Georgia 14 2,550 31 4.5 2024 Georgia 14 1,742 24 4.2 2023 Alabama 14 2,417 32 4.6 2022 Georgia 15 3,080 44 5.8 2021 Alabama 15 2,252 21 4.2 2020 Alabama 13 2,387 37 5.1

Last season, Texas A&M had an SEC-winning rushing attack: 2,401 yards, 5.1 yards per carry and 28 touchdowns. Much of the same infrastructure is gone, but the Aggies have the same priorities. However, the last category is one where Texas A&M may have faltered.

Defense: 1.0+ Turnovers/G, 35+ Sacks

As shared in the evaluation of Texas A&M’s passing attack, turnover margin is an area in which the Aggies failed. They had more turnovers conceded than forced (+0.7), a stat that has fit no SEC champion this decade.

SEC Champion Turnovers Forced per Game Turnover Margin Sacks 2025 Georgia 0.9 0.0 20.0 2024 Georgia 1.4 0.0 37.0 2023 Alabama 1.4 -0.6 39.0 2022 Georgia 1.3 -0.1 35.0 2021 Alabama 1.3 -0.4 58.0 2020 Alabama 1.7 -0.8 35.0

Georgia became the first SEC champion to average fewer than one turnover forced per game, while every other typically cleared 1.3 per game. The Bulldogs also had by far the worst sack production, with every other team eclipsing 35.0 sacks.

Texas A&M had 43.0 sacks in 2025 and lost most of its starters along the defensive line. The Aggies may have had a title-caliber team last season, but their biggest flaws held them back. It will be a challenge to repeat what the team accomplished last season, but with a little bit more consistency, it could be enough to win a title.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.