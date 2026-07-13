The Texas A&M Leaders Who Impact Games Without Filling The Stat Sheet

Countless players on the Texas A&M football team make an impact on the game, whether it gets credited on the stat line or not.

Some days, an athlete has a quiet day when they take the field, contributing without it being super evident.

With the season quickly approaching for head coach Mike Elko’s group, the Aggies are going to have several players that fall in this category of impacting games without always filling the stat sheet, and are those men that are still impactful.

Jamarion Morrow, Running Back

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (23) takes the handoff from quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out of all the players on the offense that grew over the last year, this is one that is circled that was always ready when his name was called on. He is invested, has plenty of muscle, and is ready to truck defenders if they get in his way. Right now, it is appearing that he could be lined up to either hold the No. 2 position in the running back room or even split reps with the No. 1 running back.

Either way, Morrow had multiple games where he stepped in to either help block or bust into open space to create some magic. The 5-foot-9 star from Memphis, Tennessee, was behind several players such as Le’Veon Moss, Amari Daniels, and Rueben Owens, but that changed. There were a total of 43 carries for a total of 182 yards with a touchdown. Expect that to increase. Scenarios might also arise where the playbook calls for him to haul in a few receptions. This is a sneaky star that will help his team in any way he can.

Houston Thomas, Tight End

Although Houston Thomas has not operated in the Aggie offense before, he was brought in for a reason: to help the tight end unit take the next step. The College Station native is finally back home after his tenure at UTSA, where he caught 34 passes for a total of 347 yards with two touchdowns.

He held an average of 10.2 yards and had a season-high 77 yards come against USF. He had nine games with a total of 20 or more yards. Seven of those games were for fewer than 40 yards total, but they gave a boost to the Roadrunners’ offense, which was super reliant on his leadership to open up the passing game and pull off some solid blocks. The 6-foot-5 weapon is someone that will catch others by surprise with his talent, even though his numbers might not jump off the wall to some.

Marcus Ratcliffe, Safety

On the defensive side of the football, there is a safety that is going to be impactful no matter where he is on the field. Even if he is not always making the highlight plays, he is going to be ready in coverage and find ways to pile up tackles, defend passes, or even force turnovers.

A year ago, Ratcliffe registered 33 solo tackles with three passes defended. Those three passes defended might not pop off the page as a major difference-maker, but anytime a player can record one, it is beneficial for a team.

There were only two games this past season in which he had five or more assists, both against Mississippi State and Miami. In all of the other appearances he played in, he had at least one assist except for one game that was against Auburn. Either way, the Chula Vista, California native is creative, has notable speed, and provides support for the Maroon and White’s defense.

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