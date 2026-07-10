5 Players Under The Most Pressure Entering Fall Camp

Multiple players on this 2026-27 football roster for the Texas A&M Aggies are under pressure to perform at their highest level. It’s football. It’s intense. It’s physical. It’s competitive.

As has been said before, if there is no competition going into fall camp, it might be the players or coaches are not doing their job. That is not the case, though.

This year’s team, constructed by head coach Mike Elko, is set to perform at a high level, but that doesn’t come without a little pressure to go out there and stand on business. With numerous transfers, highly-rated recruits, and returning players all in the mix to have some pressure going into fall camp, these are the names that are going to be under pressure.

David Olano, Kicker

Sep 28, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini kicker David Olano (24) lines up a field goal kick during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This past season for the Aggies had some of the 12th Man sweating when one of the kickers came onto the field to attempt a field goal or extra point. There were just times when it appeared off, whether that was from the leg being inconsistent or just from nerves.

It was addressed this offseason, as Elko & Co. brought in a few new faces for an open competition to win the duties, with a starter yet to be named. With the work that the Naperville native has put in, David Olano may be asked to step on the field and drill those kicks through the uprights, whether it's in short or long situations. Continue making those kicks and the job could be won. Time will tell.

Rueben Owens, Running Back

With a new offensive line that Rueben Owens is going to be relying on to help him, he is taking on a new role likely this season as the new No. 1 running back after the departure of Le’Veon Moss. It is not only going to be him taking the handoffs; he has plenty of depth behind him to balance out the rush attack. But with him being the next man in line, he has to continue putting in the work to maintain playing time.

He punched it in five times last season with a total of 639 yards. As long as he is able to stick to what his game is best at, this is going to be an intriguing fall camp that could set up a breakout season.

Houston Thomas, Tight End

There are no veteran tight ends left from last year’s team that are returning. Nate Boerkircher, Theo Melin Ohrstrom, and Amari Niblack are no longer with the team. That means more competition for the newbies in the tight end room, including UTSA transfer Houston Thomas.

Somehow, the offense will need to find creative ways to get the tight ends going. There is a new offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, so lots of changes have been made. Thomas has to produce the numbers as he did with the Roadrunners, showing off his huge hands and ability to make contested catches. If he doesn’t find ways to continue recording receptions and touchdowns along with having solid blocking, he could fall on the depth chart. No one knows yet what to expect.

Noah Mikhail, Linebacker

After a solid Maroon vs White Spring Game, Noah Mikhail made his name known even more for this upcoming fall season. He is in the running to earn a starting position in the linebacker room and it is a competition to watch as time moves along. There are plenty of quality linebackers on this roster, and he will have to prove that he can be a difference-maker like the linebacker Taurean York was and others from last year.

Mikhail did have that interception in the spring game and has a little weight on his shoulders now to create even more turnovers. The numbers the defense posted last season in the turnover department are being harped on a ton, and Mikhail proved he can be a turnover machine. He has proven to be a tackling machine too, so he needs to continue progressing.

Anto Saka, Defensive End

A&M has seen plenty of success on the defensive line over the last couple of seasons and has had multiple draft picks come from the defensive side of the football. One of those breakout stars that could be the next one to have an impact at the line of scrimmage is Anto Saka.

This stud was brought in from Northwestern to fill the hole that was needed after losing defensive end Cashius Howell. The 6-foot-4 athlete has tons of muscle that he can use to apply pressure to the quarterback and rack up sacks. He had three last season and recorded two forced fumbles. Elko and the coaching staff know what he is capable of, and it's his time to show it at Kyle Field and on the road.

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