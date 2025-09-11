Texas A&M Aggies Player Spotlight of the Week: Cashius Howell
Once in a blue moon does a truly dominating performance on the football field cement you into the legends of Kyle Field, and luckily for Texas A&M football, the stars alined for defensive lineman Cashius Howell this past Saturday to be part of Aggie history.
In a 44-22 victory over Utah State, Howell channeled his inner Myles Garrett when he powered through the Aggies' left tackle not once, not twice but three times in a row to rack up three consecutive sacks.
This is no small feat, as there has not been a trio of consecutive sacks since 2015, though it seemed Howell had no trouble penetrating through the line and proving himself as one of A&M's most intimidating defenders.
MAC-Made
A transfer out of Bowling Green, Howell has elected to spend the last years of his eligbility with the Aggies, a choice that has brought him success and accolades along the way. In his last season with the Eagles, Howell led the Mid-American Conference in sacks with 9.5 before heading to Aggieland.
His first season with A&M was a productive one, though he worked in a more limited role, accruing four sacks while also batting down seven passes as well as grabbing his first interception of his college career. His stellar Week Two performance earned him Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week honors as he single-handedly forced a Utah State punt.
With many key departures on the defensive line from a season ago, Howell has been able to step up into a starting role for the Aggies and hasn't looked back since. A&M will need him to be playing at his best in order to have a chance to seize victory over Notre Dame this week in South Bend, Indiana.
As a veteran leader of the defensive line, it will be his job to set the tone going into the rest of the season and fans could perhaps see the Missouri native return to his 2023 form and give fellow SEC pass rushers a run for their money.
Defensive linemen's prescence is not always felt on the stat sheet, but will always pay dividends when it comes to disrupting the pass or plugging a lane for an opposing running back. Alongside fellow defensive lineman Rylan Kennedy and defensive tackle Albert Regis, Howell and Co. can make a case for one of the most capable defensive lines in the SEC.