These 3 Things Are Critical For Texas A&M Aggies Against Utah State
Texas A&M put on a show in its Week 1 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners.
In it, they won in a way that the 12th man has not seen in the coach Mike Elko era in Aggieland. Last season, Texas A&M punished its opponents through its tough ground game. In Week 1, the run was nearly abandoned as the Aggies did it all through the air.
Texas A&M and Utah State are set to face off for the second time in the schools’ history in an anticipated Week 2 battle of the Aggies in Kyle Field. Here are three things the Maroon and White need to focus on to come away with a victory.
Texas A&M’s Keys to Victory
1. Feed The Wide Receivers
To say wide receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver did not make an instant impact on this Texas A&M football team is just flat-out wrong.
Against UTSA, the duo combined for 194 receiving yards and four total touchdowns, the first time that two A&M wide receivers have had over 70 yards each in a single game, according to the official Texas A&M Athletics Communications X account. On top of the receivers’ impressive performances, quarterback Marcel Reed put on a show, completing nearly 65 percent of his passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns.
If Texas A&M can get its aerial attack back to where it was in Week 1, watch out, Utah State, especially if safety Ike Larsen is still suspended.
2. Establish the Run
Last season, the Texas A&M Aggies boasted one of the best rushing attacks in the nation and the second-best in the SEC. The team averaged 195.5 rushing yards per game and punched in 27 touchdowns in 2024. The Fightin’ Farmers did a good job sharing the rock, and got over six players involved in the run game.
Last week, they shied away from running the ball, which is okay because they did not really need to to come away with a win. Against a more developed defense, expect offensive coordinator Collin Klein to pound the rock and keep the secondary guessing.
3. Limit the Ground Gain
Defending the run was Texas A&M’s Achilles heel early in 2024, and it seemed like it was going to be after the team’s Week 1 performance.
Texas A&M allowed UTSA running back Robert Henry Jr to accumulate rushed for 177 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including an impressive 75-yard rushing touchdown. He was essentially the Roadrunners’ only source of offense until the backups scored a garbage-time touchdown.
If Texas A&M can limit the ground game, it can shut out opponents with impressive quarterbacks. Limiting Utah State’s Miles Davis will be crucial for a lopsided victory.