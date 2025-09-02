These 3 Utah State Players Could Have Impact vs Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M has officially started the season off in the win column, something it failed to do when Notre Dame came to town last year. While it was against an in-state opponent from a less-prestigious conference, a win is a win.
Now, the Maroon and White sets its sights on its Week 2 opponent, the Utah State Aggies. Last week, Utah State beat the UTEP Miners 28-16 in a game that was utter statistical domination. Utah State compiled 360 total yards, 5.9 yards per play and over 30 minutes of possession time.
Here are three Aggies to watch as Utah State heads to Kyle Field to take on Texas A&M on Saturday.
Utah State’s Bread and Butter
1. Miles Davis, Running Back
If Week 1 showed one thing about Texas A&M, it would be its susceptibility to the run. UTSA running back Robert Henry Jr. rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns, including an impressive 75-yard rushing touchdown.
Prior to this season, Davis spent five seasons at BYU before transferring to Utah State in pursuit of a starting role. In his Utah State debut against UTEP, Davis recorded 88 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Texas A&M will definitely focus on improving the run game this week in practice, but Davis will be a guy to keep an eye on.
2. Ike Larsen, Safety
Larsen is one of those players who, when you flip on the tape, you can tell they have the X-factor. Heading into his fourth season in the program, Larsen has amassed 37 games played, 217 tackles, two sacks, nine interceptions and 17 pass breakups.
Larsen missed Week 1 due to a “short-term suspension” he received from the team on Aug. 15 for a violation of team rules. While it is unclear whether he will be available against Texas A&M, he is too good a player to leave off the list. If Larsen is good to go, expect a show out of him.
3. Bryson Barnes, Quarterback
Barnes seemingly came out of nowhere for Utah State in 2024. Before becoming an Aggie, he spent 2020-23 with Utah. In his junior season, he threw for 856 yards and 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also set the single-game school record for rushing yards by a quarterback as he gained a career-high 193 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown against San Diego State.
Against UTEP in Week 1, Barnes completed 19 of his 28 passing attempts for 233 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 29 yards and a touchdown. Barnes is the type of quarterback that will hurt a team if they are not careful. Keep an eye out for him on Saturday.