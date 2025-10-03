These X Factor Players Might Take Over For Texas A&M vs. Mississppi State
Gameday is getting closer, and that means the excitement is building up on both sidelines as the Texas A&M Aggies host the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Both clubs have extremely talented athletes on both sides of the ball and will hope to step up significantly once kickoff occurs.
For now, all anyone can do is wait to see which players are the X factor; this is who will have their name in the hat to have an impact.
Le’Veon Moss
The running back from Walker, Louisiana, is excellent at accelerating when he finds the open hole and busts free. Le’Veon Moss has already gotten 54 carries for 307 yards with five touchdowns. Averaging over five yards a carry, the 210-pound beast can lower his pads in the trenches and is not afraid to run over anyone in the endzone, a place he has been used at a ton this season.
His biggest game of the season came at Notre Dame, when he scored three touchdowns, all in the same quarter, marking the first time in nearly thirty years that an A&M athlete had achieved that.
If Moss gets the blocking from his offensive line, he has the opportunity to repeat what he did a few weeks ago. He has a great frame and can change direction, creating momentum for the speedster. Expect offensive coordinator Collin Klein to establish the ground game early and to hear his name all evening.
KC Concepcion
The transfer wide receiver from NC State led the Aggies a game ago with the most receptions with 113 yards. He currently sits second in the room in yards, right behind his teammate, Mario Craver. He can create separation and is very crafty running routes. His hands are also impressive, as he can climb the ladder and make catches that are up for grabs.
His quarterback has already connected with him 20 times, and the chemistry is only growing more. Thus far, the Charlotte, North Carolina native has 340 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 17.0 yards per catch.
His confidence is off the charts from both the slot and the outside, giving headaches to defenders trying to stop him in coverage. Concepcion thrives against zone coverage, finding the open window and making something out of nothing. Expect the receiver to continue hauling in catches and be a huge presence when the Aggies need him.
Marcel Reed
The Nashville, Tennessee, native is quietly making his case to be in the running for the Heisman Trophy race. With over 1,000 yards in the air already, Marcel Reed is beginning to turn on the jets and show the rest of the country why he can bring the Aggies to new heights. Since joining the SEC, the Aggies have never advanced to the SEC Championship Game and have never participated in the two most recent playoff formats.
Reed is spectacular as a dual-threat quarterback, known for his ability to work in and out of the pocket with an exceptional arm. He’s got an amazing receiving core that finds ways to get open and extend plays, and that’s allowed Reed’s eye coordination to be one of the best in the league.
Throughout the season, he has been consistent in making decisions and has been careful with the football, recording only two interceptions. When he hits receivers on deep routes in stride, there’s not much defenses can do to stop A&M from moving the chains and posting points. Coach Mike Elko has prepared Reed for each week, with every play in the playbook memorized. As long as Reed follows the script and makes the right choices on the field, nothing will stop him from giving the Bulldogs trouble.