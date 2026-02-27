This NFL Franchise Is Doing Its Homework on Texas A&M Standout Will Lee III

The Dallas Cowboys have made it well-known that they were impressed by what the Texas A&M Aggies accomplished this past season. Earlier this week, the organization met with Aggies' defensive end Cashius Howell, and has now sat down with cornerback Will Lee III as well, according to the Star Telegram's Nick Harris on X.

On Thursday, the CowboysTV YouTube channel posted a video of Lee III explaining how he felt about the meeting with the organization.

"I met with the Cowboys yesterday," Lee III said. "It was great. You know their new coaching staff, they came in with a new DC and a new cornerback coach...Those guys are great up there, and the meeting went well. They were really picking my brain and just trying to see what I know as a football player. I really love ball so I love stuff like that."

In two seasons with the program, Lee III became a foundational piece of the Texas A&M secondary. In 25 games, the St. Louis, Mo. native recorded 92 total tackles, 79 solo tackles, 20 passes deflected, 2.5 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, one sack, and one forced fumble.

Why the Cowboys Are Zeroing in on Aggies Defenders

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (DL41) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas' interest in Texas A&M defenders has been clear the entire week. The organization seems to be emphasizing the need for talent in the state of Texas, as they've been meeting with several standout prospects from programs they already trust.

Both Lee III and Howell offer Dallas something that they don't want to miss in this year's draft. The Texas A&M defenders play with both speed and physicality at a very high level. Lee's ability to make open field tackles and defend the pass is something that makes him stand out from other defensive backs in this year's draft cycle.

The Cowboys meeting the Aggie standouts may tell us a little bit about their draft priorities this season. While Dallas may have produced at a high level on offense, their defensive performances were tough to watch. Both Lee III and Howell can appeal to Dallas with their proven SEC experience and physical play styles.

While Lee III may not headline the corners in this year's draft class, he certainly gives NFL franchises a dependable depth piece on their roster. For Dallas, whose secondary struggled to tackle in the open field last season, taking Lee III higher than he's projected may not be a bad idea.