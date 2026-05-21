Texas A&M Stars Snubbed In Top 100 College Football Players List

The Texas A&M Aggies enter the 2026 season with some of the highest expectations that the program has ever experienced.

After making their first-ever College Football Playoff this past winter and finding themselves one game away from an SEC Championship appearance for the second year in a row, the Aggies are now looking to take the next step toward competing for a national title. Texas A&M coach Mike Elko and staff secured some key returners while also adding notable talent out of the portal, a potential championship-winning recipe.

However, one of college football's biggest platforms seems to be overlooking Texas A&M's personnel heading into the fall.

Multiple Texas A&M Players Snubbed From Top 100 List

Texas A&M wide receiver Isaiah Horton | Ysabella Chapa - Texas A&M Aggies On SI

With May 21 officially marking 100 days until the start of the season, On3 released its list of the Top 100 players in college football in 2026.

Some of the biggest names in the sport like Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Texas quarterback Arch Manning were unsurprisingly in the Top 10, while Texas A&M saw wide receiver Mario Craver (No. 33) and safety Marcus Ratcliffe (No. 57) both make the list to represent the Aggies.

But despite two Aggies making an appearance, some notable Texas A&M players were left off the list entirely.

Most obvious among these was Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, who was not included on the Top 100 list. Other exclusions included wide receiver Isaiah Horton, who transferred in from Alabma. and center Mark Nabou Jr., who is the lone returning starter on an offensive line that was one of the best in the SEC last season.

Why Marcel Reed Deserved Spot on Top 100 List

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) takes out his mouthguard after a win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. | Matt Guzman-Texas A&M Aggies On SI

Reed didn't end the season off strong, but it shouldn't take away from the Heisman-level year he had leading up to the final weeks of the 2025 campaign.

While leading Texas A&M to its first-ever CFP appearance, Reed went 234 of 377 passing for 3,169 yards, 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while adding 104 carries for 493 yards and six more scores on the ground.

After No. 3 Texas A&M handled No. 22 Missouri on the road in November to move to 9-0, it looked like Reed was well on his way to being a Heisman Trophy finalist, but then things came tumbling down.

Despite rallying the Aggies to a historical 31-30 comeback win over South Carolina the following week with a career-high 439 passing yards, Reed was the reason Texas A&M was in the hole to begin with, as he accounted for three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble).

The Aggies had a tune-up game a week later against Samford to move to 11-0, but the poor play continued from Reed. In the final two games of the season against Texas and then Miami in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Reed combined to go 45 of 71 passing for no touchdowns and four interceptions and one lost fumble while also being sacked eight times.

It was the poor end to the season that is keeping Reed off the Top 100 list, but now he's got a strong piece of motivation to hold with him heading into the fall.

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