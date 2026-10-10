Three Questions Texas A&M Must Answer vs Missouri

Texas A&M football has questions to answer this weekend against Missouri.

Over five weeks, it's been a roller coaster of positives and negatives. Head coach Mike Elko continues to weather the storm through the adversity his team has faced this season, and it gets even tougher against Eli Drinkwitz’s program.

Can the Aggies do enough offensively and defensively to get a ranked win against the No. 14 team in the country, or will issues linger into the following weeks and months?

These are three questions the Maroon and White hope to answer in the second road test of the 2026-27 campaign.

Can Texas A&M Continue Running Football?

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies associate head coach Trooper Taylor during warmups prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Associate head coach and running backs coach, Trooper Taylor, continues to prepare his ball carriers for the next challenge as the season progresses. Last weekend against the Razorbacks, the Aggies’ run game looked much improved with more holes to maneuver through and lots more speed and patience on display.

Starting running back Rueben Owens looked solid and got the job done, leading the team in carries. Still, freshman KJ Edwards led the room with 66 yards, tying quarterback Marcel Reed whoever touches the football and takes off needs to show up again this weekend because the offense has shown glimpses of being super dangerous and flashes of being unproductive.

Will Marcel Reed Use His Legs?

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Shelton Lewis (2) defends during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkansas let Reed showcase his mobility last week in several ways, and it worked, keeping the sticks moving, which is exactly what offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins needed.

Over the five games, the Nashville native has rushed for 43 carries and has piled up yards. That number sits at 170 yards, but he needs to raise it against a physical, aggressive defense that could shut down any hope of staying in the SEC race. When he runs the ball, he averages four yards per carry and has two touchdowns, with a long of 40 yards. A&M needs Reed's footwork to be elite to have a better shot.

How Can A&M’s Secondary Shut Down Missouri Pass Game?

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Marcus Ratcliffe (3) tackles Missouri Tigers running back Nate Noel (8) in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Going into this season, Elko said this was one of the best secondaries he's had since he's been here. So far, it hasn’t really looked like it after multiple weeks of not being able to shut down the leading wide receiver.

Look at how the last couple of weeks have gone. Arizona State saw Reed Harris go off. Kentucky witnessed DJ Miller do the same. LSU watched Jackson Harris bully the secondary. Will this weekend look any different?

The Missouri weapons definitely knows from the film that the Aggies have had their fair share of problems back there and need to target them as much as possible and tie them down because it has worked over the last month, and the veterans have not had a lot of answers.

It has to start with better communication, less confusion, and better footwork to make better reads and tackles. Wide receivers Cayden Lee and Donovan Olugbode are going to be all over the place, so how will the secondary's anchors, Marcus Ratcliffe and Dalton Brooks, execute under pressure and get help from their teammates?

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