Texas A&M Aggies vs Arkansas Razorbacks: Who Wins and Why?

Texas A&M takes on Missouri this weekend with a huge opportunity to turn around the season.

Head coach Mike Elko leads his program into Columbia, Missouri as a two-loss team taking on a one-loss team that knows to stay in the SEC, this win is vital.

What does the Texas A&M Aggies On SI staff believe will happen between the Aggies and Tigers? Here are the staff's thoughts.

Noah Ruiz

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to pass the ball during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A&M is hungry after its rebounding victory over Arkansas, and a road win against Missouri would be just the signature win head coach Mike Elko is after. However, the Tigers' quarterback Austin Simmons is on a level higher than just about anyone else in the country and will be bringing his best against the Aggies. Even so, a belief in the program might be a regained edge for the Aggies and a huge running performance could be the key to a win.

Texas A&M 35, Missouri 31

Aaron Raley

It's been over a decade since Missouri secured a win over Texas A&M, and these past two years have seen the Aggies beat the brakes off of the team in recent years, but we saw how Missouri was able to shut down Jadan Baugh and Florida last week, and it could serve as a major wake up call for Texas A&M when they revisit Columbia on Saturday.

A&M's own running game just recently saw a revival against Arkansas, a team that hasn't won a conference game since 2024. If the Aggie run game shows up, then a fourth straight win over Mizzou is very likely. Either way, it's not going to be the blowout that it’s been the past two years, whoever ends up on top, and with their run they've been on, as well as being back home, I think Missouri might have this one.

Missouri 27, Texas A&M 24

Seth Dowdle

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) is tackle by Missouri State Bears cornerback Joel Kpassou (8) during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M’s bounce back win over Arkansas proves to be a facade as Missouri, powered by the merciless arm of Austin Simmons, completely mows down the Aggies in a fairly comfortable win. Probably not what Texas A&M fans want to hear, but I just have to believe that this team has the goods before predicting they do anything impressive.

Missouri 31, Texas A&M 21

JD Andress

Texas A&M finally got back in the win column last week, but now faces a red-hot Missouri team. If they protect the ball, they should be be able to walk away with this one, but playing turnover-free football will be critical

Texas A&M 27, Missouri 24

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