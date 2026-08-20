Three Texas A&M Players Making a Push As Texas A&M Fall Camp Heats Up

Fall camp for Texas A&M football continues to be a hot one, with many stars beginning to heat up and show they're ready for the season ahead.

Head coach Mike Elko has continued to evaluate where his team stands heading into Week 1, with plenty to analyze as the final stretch of practice approaches before live action gets underway at Kyle Field.

As camp has unfolded, there have been major pushes from each individual on the roster to grow and develop as players and fight for playing time. Elko & Co. have spoken highly of the last few weeks of preparation for the elite competition ahead and believe this unit is exciting.

“We are excited with the roster that we have put together,” Elko said. “We are excited about the competition that we’re going to have.”

With little time before the home opener, here are a few pieces that show they are making a push.

Marcel Reed

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) and running back Rueben Owens II (4) warm up prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A major talking point going into this season was whether Marcel Reed could take care of the football. So far, Reed has addressed the turnovers in practice after he was asked about it this past week.

“I’ve not turned the ball over,” Reed said. “I think I have done a really good job with that.”

That is something fans and coaches want to hear and see going into a new season, after 12 interceptions the year prior, including a couple of pivotal ones that have been part of offseason conversations.

“I need to eliminate the turnovers for sure,” Reed mentioned earlier this year, addressing the turnover issue.

Based on how fall camp has unfolded, the Nashville native has continued to put in the work to be the best version of himself, and that’s needed for A&M this season to have continued success on the offensive side of the football.

Terry Bussey

A lot of buzz has also been surrounding what Terry Bussey has done in fall camp, and that has got to excite the 12th Man going into this upcoming campaign.

A viral video of Bussey making a sensational catch in fall camp has everyone in Aggieland excited for what is ahead for this man in this offense. If anyone were asked about what they had seen from Bussey in camp, it would be positive and a sign that this wide receiver is set for possibly his breakout year he has been waiting for.

“Everything for Terry is just transitioning from being a phenomenal athlete to being a detailed college football player,” Elko said about Bussey. “I think he works extremely hard at it.”

That is fantastic news coming out of Aggie camp, knowing that the Timpson native who recorded only 18 receptions for 195 yards is building that chemistry with his quarterback and striving to take his game to the next level. As long as he is the player that everyone has been waiting to see, Bussey is looking like one of the sneakiest and most underrated players on this team.

Rickey Gibson Ⅲ

Being in this secondary room is one of the more intriguing storylines going into this season, with all the veterans and experienced stars who have played in massive SEC games and are competitors. One of those men making a strong push to earn a starting spot on defense is the Tennessee transfer, Rickey Gibson Ⅲ.

“He’s a very good learner,” defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill said about Gibson. “He’s a smart kid. He listens. He looks you in the eye – I think he can do anything from what I’ve seen in workouts.”

Doesn’t get much better than that when evaluating how strong this secondary is going to be and matters down the line.

“This is the best secondary I’ve had in seven years at Texas A&M,” Elko said.

Part of that mix is Gibson, who is competing for that starting role with Julian Humphrey. He is a reliable tackler and registered 42 total in three years in Knoxville.

He is a ball hawk that is quick and physical, so he won’t be an easy man to go against in coverage.

His battle with Humphrey will continue, with both players jockying back and forth thus far. But Gibson has already made huge strides in the little time he has had in Aggieland and might find his way into a huge role soon.

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