Where Do Texas A&M Aggies RBs Rank Entering 2025 College Football Season?
Entering the 2025 season, Texas A&M ranks No. 5 nationally among the country's top 10 running back rooms, according to Pro Football Focus' rankings. This gives the Aggies hope for a more explosive offense this season. Seniors Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels are both returning this season, for what can hopefully be their most dominant one.
Last season, Moss was a powerhouse averaging 85 yards per game and ending the season with 10 touchdowns. Although this is an impressive stat in itself, Moss' season was cut short due to a gnarly hit in the South Carolina game, in which he was ruled out for the remainder of the season.
With the season inching closer, Aggie fans worried about the return of Moss given that he was not a part of the annual Maroon and White game. Head coach Mike Elko debunked all rumors that he was not ready for the 2025 season by saying "he will be 100 percent."
Daniels helped the Aggies offensively, especially after Moss was out, averaging 4.8 yards per carry as well as accumulating eight touchdowns on the season. Daniels rushed for a season high 91 yards in the Aggies 38-23 comeback win over LSU.
After Daniels became the starting running back in early November, he rushed extremely well against New Mexico State and Auburn, 84 and 90 yards respectively. With Moss out, Elko turned to his running back room and pulled graduate EJ Smith to get on the field and fill some extremely important shoes.
Smith averaged 3.8 yards per gain in his 54 attempts, with his longest rush, reception yards and longest receptions coming at the end of the season against Southern California. With Smith heating up at the end of the season, it is expected that he can start the new season off on a strong foot.
With the return of Moss, the Aggies have a step up in the running back department as well as Daniels and Smith competing against one another for the second string spot, A&M's running back room is loaded and ready to kickoff the 2025 season.