College Football 26 Player Ratings Released For Several Texas A&M Aggies
As expected after its 11-year hiatus, the EA Sports College Football video game franchise enjoyed a successful resurgence with College Football 25 last summer, allowing football fans to play a more complex video game centered around American football that included recruiting, signing, and even navigating through a hectic kicking meter during away games.
And with the college football season preparing to kick off again, the release of the 2026 edition of the game is just around the corner, and with the return of many experienced players, as well as the acquisition of more via the transfer portal, the Texas A&M Aggies should look forward to an improved team that can fight for a national championship.
With the release of the game getting closer by the minute, more information is being released, including some leakings of the player ratings for the game.
And Friday morning, the player ratings for 14 Texas A&M Aggies players were released, and leading the way to what should be nobody's surprise are offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams (93 overall), as well as wide receiver KC Concepcion and linebacker Taurean York (both 90 overall).
The list also saw the three Texas A&M running backs boast an overall rating of 87 and higher, as well as four linemen combined on offense and defense being rated 86 and higher.
Quarterback Marcel Reed still has some left to prove for the EA rating professionals, as he sits lower with an 85 overall.
Here are the top 10 rated Aggies according to the ratings released earlier on Friday:
- OL Ar’Maj Reed-Adams, 93
- WR KC Concepcion, 90
- LB Taurean York, 90
- RB Le’Veon Moss, 89
- OL Trey Zuhn, 88
- DL Tyler Onyedim, 88
- RB Amari Daniels, 88
- RB Rueben Owens, 87
- CB Julian Humprhey, 86
- DL Cashius Howell, 86
The game will be available to play on July 10.