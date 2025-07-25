Three Texas A&M Aggies Set to Become Day 1 Contributors?
While the Texas A&M Aggies won't have to rely solely on freshman to help them achieve their goals in 2025, they will need some to step up and contribute.
Last season, that player was Terry Bussey. The former five-star recruit who started at defensive back in College Station before seeing time at receiver contributed the most for the Aggies of their freshmen class last cycle.
So who could be the next first-year contributors for the Aggies?
Marco Jones
When it comes to talking about the freshman class and who could be impact players, the list has to start with the Danville, California, native. He was a star of the show in the annual Maroon and White spring game as a true freshman.
Jones led both sides in sacks with five while he tallied six tackles, all for a loss, and one pass breakup. The white team finished with seven sacks, 10 tackles for a loss, one interception, and three pass breakups, as they managed to slow down the Maroon offense.
The former four-star prospect has a legitimate chance to earn early snaps along the defensive line. After losing Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton to the NFL this offseason, the Aggies are looking for players to step up and fill the voids off the edge.
They added an edge rusher via the transfer portal with Dayon Hayes and T.J. Searcy, who will battle with the likes of Jones for a spot opposite of Cashius Howell, the Aggies' returning leader off the edge.
Jerome Myles
No freshman in the Aggies' 2025 class may have come as hyped as the five-star receiver. 247Sports ranked him as the No. 3 receiver in the class and compared him to former NFL first-round draft pick Rome Odunze.
At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, Myles possesses the frame to play on the outside in the SEC. Sure, he may not be 6-foot-5, but for what he lacks in the desired jump-ball height, he makes up for in speed. Myles ran a 10.36 in the 100-meter as a junior in high school and will now bring that speed ot College Station.
Chace Sims
Much like Jones, Sims also joins the program at a relatively good time for his position. The loss of Shemar Turner looms big on the interior of the Texas A&M defensive line, and while they have returning players like Albert Regis and DJ Hicks ready to step up, they could use Sims turning into a contributor in Year 1.
At 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, Sims certainly has the frame to play in the SEC. While he wasn't the most heralded interior defensive lineman that the Aggies signed, as they also landed DJ Sanders, he proved to be more than productive at Randle High School.
Per his 247Sports profile, Sims recorded back-to-back 11-sack seasons playing 5-A football in the Lone Star. He did so, moving up and down the defensive line, receiving snaps as a traditional defensive tackle, while also playing off the edge.
The Aggies will now prepare for their season-opening matchup versus the UTSA Roadrunners on August 30th.