Texas A&M HC Mike Elko Gives Update on Shemar Stewart, Terry Bussey
The Texas A&M Aggie network stretches far and wide, engulfing Texas and almost completing Manifest Destiny on its own. There are Texas A&M clubs in cities all across the nation.
This offseason, six Texas A&M Clubs and The Association of Former Students organized six Coach’s Nights, where head football coach Mike Elko travels to each club to talk all things related to A&M football. The events help raise hundreds of thousands of dollars that go towards academic scholarships.
Monday night was the last iteration of the event, where Elko spoke about Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Shemar Stewart’s status with the team and the latest on athlete Terry Bussey to the San Antonio Aggies Club.
Mike Elko’s Comments
Since being selected by the Bengals in the first round, former Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart has yet to suit up for the squad. He is in the midst of a heated contract dispute with the team over his signing bonus payout structure and specific language in the document. Both sides seem pretty steadfast, which led to rumors about Stewart possibly making a return to the Aggies for the 2025 season.
“Absolutely not,” Elko said when asked if there was a possibility of Stewart's return. “Some people live in this fairytale land of social media where you can create false narratives. I see him every day in our weight room, but he’s a Cincinnati Bengal."
Stewart was one of three key contributors on A&M’s defensive line who departed for the 2025 NFL Draft.
“We have had more NFL Draft picks on the defensive line since I got here in 2018 than any other team in the SEC,” Elko said. “We're comfortable replacing great players.”
While the defensive line took a hit, a majority of the team is returning for the upcoming season, something that could be a massive strength for the Aggies in 2025.
“We have 15 starters back,” Elko said. “We have all of our specialists back. We’re excited about where this program is going. We have to build a program you all are proud of. Let’s be proud of who we are and where we are going.”
Behind an experienced offensive line, the Aggies return all three of their major contributing backs and added some firepower at the wideout positions through the transfer portal. A&M also secured Terry Bussey as a full-time wide receiver, officially committing to him playing one side of the ball.
“His story has to start at wide receiver,” Elko said. “That's not to take away of what he can do or that he won't ever be a two-way player, but we need him to impact the game on offense."
The Aggies take the field for the first time this season against UTSA at Kyle Field at 6 p.m. Central on Aug. 30.