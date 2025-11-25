Three Texas A&M Players to Keep An Eye on Against Texas Longhorns
After staring down adversity for the better part of three months, Texas A&M football has done what has happened two times before Saturday: started the season 11-0. It's been a journey of tenacity and grit, as the road stretch has defined the Aggies into what they are going into a matchup with bitter rival the Texas Longhorns.
There have been game-changing moments, record comebacks and just about everything else in between and while head coach Mike Elko has played a vital role in steering the ship, some players have stood out as the difference makers the Maroon and White have been needing.
Taking that all into account, let's take a look at three A&M players who are poised to make the biggest impact as they charge into the state capital to face their storied foes in the Longhorns.
Dalton Brooks, Safety
Already fourth on the tackling leaderboard for the Aggies, safety Dalton Brooks has been having a breakout performance through the late stretch of the season. A former running back in high school, Brooks helped orchestrate a successful fake punt on the road at Missouri right after returning a fumble to the goalline.
Brooks followed up his performance against the Tigers by snagging a crucial interception against the South Carolina Gamecocks, where he also picked up a game-changing sack in the fourth quarter which helped the Aggies secure their greatest comeback in school history.
He, like almost every A&M starter, sat the majority of the matchup against Samford, as losing a key player could prove detrimental for the Aggies heading into Austin. With that said, look for a healthy Brooks to add some versatile pressure on the Longhorn offense.
Tyler Onyedim, Defensive Tackle
Staying on the defensive side of the ball, the Aggies have themselves a real wrecking ball in the interior line. Defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim, a transfer from Iowa State, has been a key part of the Aggie defense as he and his compatriots have plugged the run for the better.
Additionally, Onyedim has pierced through the offensive line on many accounts, opening the door for the rest of the pass rush to get home to the quarterback. Though the 295-pounder does not jump off the stat sheet in sacks, his tackles-for-loss have all come at just the right time to stall opponents' drives and get the ball back to the Aggies' playmakers.
Look for him to do the same against Texas.
Marcel Reed, Quarterback
Finally, where the eyes of the country will be placed, we have quarterback Marcel Reed. A young passer who is bent on reaching the Heisman Trophy ceremony, Reed has been the all-world quarterback that the Aggies have been searching for through seemingly a decade.
A blend of a cannon arm and dashing speed on the ground, Reed is the perfect dual-threat quarterback while accounting for over 30 touchdowns. Even faced with some of the worst quarterback play in recent Aggie history in his first half against the Gamecocks, Reed threw for a career-high 439 yards while leading A&M back to victory.
The stakes are as high as they have ever been this season, so look to Reed to step up to the challenge of taking the Aggies to Atlanta.