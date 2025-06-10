Top Tight End Prospect, Texas A&M Aggies Commit Closes Down Recruitment
After being recruited by 28 Division I schools, four-star Texas A&M Aggies commit Caleb Tafua, class of 2026, has officially shut down his recruitment after his visit to Aggieland on June 5th.
According to 247 Sports, Tafua ranked as number 13 of the top tight-end recruits of the class of 2026 and 28th out of California. Tafua committed to Texas A&M in December of 2024, yet his first official visit sealed the deal for him as he shut down his recruitment process.
The 6 foot 4, 215-pound tight end has had an impressive high school career at Bishop Montgomery playing his entire high school career on varsity. As a junior, Tafua ranked in the top 11 through Division 5 for yards, with 795 to cap off the season.
Tafua was highly recruited after his junior season with 28 Division I colleges going after him as well as 9 Southeastern Conference programs per 247 Sports. Tafua also had an official visit with California on April 4th before he locked down his recruitment.
As for the Aggies, Tafua will be a great pickup for the 2026 class with his incredible stats and career he has had thus far in high school. Arguably Tafua's most impressive outing this previous season was in November in which his stats were off the charts for only a junior.
In a 50-26 district win, Tafua had 125 yards on 6 receptions, averaging about 20.8 yards per reception. Tafua ended the year with 10 touchdowns on 44 receptions, compiling 795 yards to cap off his junior season.
Entering his senior season, Tafua has received 1336 yards with 51.8 yards per game. He made an impressive jump from 540 to 795 receiving yards his sophomore to junior year, so be on the lookout for an even more powerful senior season.