Tracking the On-Field ROI of Texas A&M's High School Recruiting and Transfer Portal

Evaluating a recruiting class, as well as transfer portal pickups in the modern era can be difficult, and it may not look the same as it did in years prior.

For instance, just a few years ago in 2022, Texas A&M had the No. 1 freshman recruiting class in the country but only managed to produce average-level football.

This marks the true analysis that requires the measurement of the on-field Return on Investment (ROI), meaning how the star-studded recruits and transfers perform when it's time for their first Aggie kickoff.

Historically, Texas A&M has consistently been at the top of the recruiting leaderboards, but there is one glaring issue: How have these players positively impacted the Aggies' production on the field?

Well, until head coach Mike Elko came around, the highly anticipated transfers and freshmen hardly showed up on the field.

Under Elko's administration, there has been a shift in the tides, a change in the wind. Elko's redshirt sophomore quarterback, transfer wide receivers, and veteran defense led Texas A&M to its first-ever playoff berth in school history. With that being said, it is time to start evaluating the 2026 class of recruits and transfers, and how it has already impacted the roster, as well as how it will impact the games come September.

How Will The Newest Aggies Perform?

Alabama 's Isaiah Horton (1) warms up before the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This year, Elko focused on three main archetypes of players for his freshman and transfer portal prospects. This focus was set in place in order to ensure that the newest Fightin' Farmers would bring the highest level of production possible and send Texas A&M to its second playoff berth.

For starters, it's very clear with players like transfer Isaiah Horton and freshman KJ Edwards, the coaching staff was looking for explosive players who could tear up Kyle Field as soon as they touch down. These are guys that will likely see the field early and bring a specific energy and dynamic to the games and practices that Texas A&M hosts.

Obviously, another positional group and archetype in need of replacement was the soldiers of the trenches. On both offense and defense, linemen were stripped away from the Aggies due to the NFL draft, and Texas A&M was adamant about filling those gaps immediately with players ready to start on the first snap of spring ball. The linemen should produce exceptional ROI, especially since most of the pick-ups will start immediately.

Lastly, the Fightin' Farmers were in desperate need of secondary depth, and Elko made sure that they got it. Texas A&M picked up transfers like Rickey Gibson III and Tawfiq Byard, who will most likely start in the "Wrecking Crew" come week one, and have an immediate impact on the field.

It is also notable to keep an eye out for freshman Brandon Arrington, the five-star athlete who is primed to play cornerback in the fall. All of these guys should produce great football early, which is entirely necessary for the grueling SEC schedule.

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