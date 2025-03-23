Two Texas A&M Aggies Selected in New Four-Round NFL Mock Draft
As the Texas A&M Aggies are just days away from hosting their Pro Day, mock draft season is in full swing. And with each passing Pro Day, the mock drafts continue to become more of a litmus for where each prospect could potentially hear his name called in this year's NFL Draft.
The latest four-round mock draft from NFL.com's Chad Reuters has two Aggies hearing their names called in the first 138 picks. With the first name projected to go off the board for Texas A&M not being a surprise.
No. 19: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Shemar Stewart
"Stewart's lack of production and lack of elite change of direction are concerning when projecting him as a pure edge rusher," Reuter writes. "However, teams like Tampa Bay who could use the Texas A&M product as a 5-technique on obvious passing situations will appreciate his strength and versatility."
Despite having just 4.5 sacks throughout his three-year career with the Aggies Stewart finds himself firmly in the first-round discussion. Since his impressive performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, where Stewart ran a 4.59-second 40-yard-dash time while showing off his 40" vertical jump, and 10' 11" broad jump in Indianapolis.
Stewart's freaky measurables are seemingly putting him in the position to hear his name in the first round. That is despite his sack production not living up to the usual expectations of a first-round edge rusher.
No. 54: Green Bay Packers, Nic Scourton
The second Aggies' edge rusher and former Purdue transfer, Scourton is projected to hear his name called on Day 2 of the Draft in the second round, which is a fall from where Scourton was initially projected to go in earlier mock drafts. He was once viewed as a potential Day 1 pick.
Yet, now following the combine it seems the former Purdue star is set to have to wait until Day 2 to hear his name called.
While he may not have the same athletic traits as his now-former teammate. Scourton does go off to the NFL with more proven production. He finished with 17 career sacks, 10 of which came in 2023.
They will now wait for Texas A&M's Pro Day March 27th for his next chance to impress NFL evaluators.