Texas A&M Aggies Shemar Stewart Receives Comparison to Myles Garrett
As the NFL Scouting Combine moves into its final two days of on-field workouts, Texas A&M Aggies edge rusher Shemar Stewart has a strong case for being one of the event's biggest performers. He stole the show on Thursday as the defensive linemen went through drills.
Further improving, or in his opinion, solidifying his status as a potential first-round pick. And while there are still plenty of skeptics about Stewart following his Texas A&M career where he totaled just 4.5 sacks in three seasons. His performance in Indianapolis landed him a very favorable comparision to an Aggies' legend, Myles Garrett.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah posted a side-by-side comparison of the two Aggies' performance in the Combine. And Stewart manages to stack up with Garrett in all but one category, that being career sacks.
Take a look:
The sacks will be the major debate surrounding Stewart as he continues to go through the draft process. Because as he showed in Indianapolis, he has the athleticism that very few have to play in the NFL. That athleticism combined with his upside could be more than enough to make an NFL team take him on Day 1 of the NFL Draft.
Stewart finished his on-field work with a 4.59-second 40-yard-dash time, 40" vertical jump, and 10' 11" broad jump.
He will now wait for Texas A&M's Pro Day March 27th for his next chance to impress NFL evaluators.
