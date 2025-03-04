Two Texas A&M Aggies Projected to Go in Top-64 Picks of Latest NFL Mock Draft
Even after an NFL Scouting Combine that was rather forgettable for the Texas A&M Aggies as they had just three players take the field inside Indianapolis's Lucas Oil Field. The Aggies could still have two players selected in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft.
That is shown in the latest ESPN mock draft from Jordan Reid, who projects the first Aggies player to hear his name called within the first 10 picks. With that selection being former five-star edge rusher Shemar Stewart.
No. 7 New York Jets Select Shemar Stewart
"He is the quintessential "potential over production" prospect, as Stewart had only 4.5 sacks in three college seasons," Reid writes. "But his time to first pressure (2.43 seconds) topped the FBS, suggesting there's production to be unlocked."
Stewart stole the show in Indianapolis. His eye-opening 4.57-second 40-yard-dash time was just the start of a strong showing at the Combine for the Aggies edge rusher. Stewart finished his on-field work with a 40" vertical jump, and 10' 11" broad jump.
And despite the ongoing debate surrounding his college production or lack thereof, as he tallied just 4.5 sacks in three seasons at Texas A&M, he is being projected as a top-10 pick.
No. 41 Chicago Bears Select Nic Scourton
"Scourton is the type of defensive end who would fit well in Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's scheme," Reid writes. "At 6-foot-3, 257 pounds, he can play on the edge in base personnel. He's also able to move to other spots during late-down situations."
The second Aggies' edge rusher and former Purdue transfer, Scourton is projected to hear his name called on Day 2 of the Draft in the second round. This would be a fall from where Scourton was initially projected to go in earlier mock drafts. He was once viewed as a potential Day 1 pick.
However, now, following the Combine, it seems Scourton is now being viewed as a second-round pick.
He may not have as high of an upside or even the eye-popping measurables as his teammate Shemar Stewart. But the former Purdue transfer does have proven production. Over his 37-game college career, Scourton finished with 17 sacks, 109 tackles, and 31 for a loss.
