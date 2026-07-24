3 Texas A&M Football Players Under the Most Pressure Entering Fall Camp

The 2026 season is right around the corner. No greater indication is the completion of SEC Media Days this week, and the final preparations for the opening week of the season are on their way, with fall camp set to start for many programs soon.

For the Texas A&M Aggies, fall camp is the perfect opportunity to fine-tune things that still need to be ironed out coming out of summer conditioning and spring practice, and for head coach Mike Elko to finalize his roster and rotations heading into week one against Missouri State.

For the players on the Aggies roster, fall camp is their chance to make a move up the depth chart as position battles still need to be won and depth rotations will start taking shape. And for three Aggies, fall camp comes with a bit of pressure as Texas A&M ramps up to the 2026 season.

Terry Bussey, WR

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) runs with the ball before being pushed out of bounds by Samford Bulldogs cornerback Gumbo Gaskins (27) in the first half of a game at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies' wide receiver corps is stacked as they head into 2026, headlined by a returning Mario Craver and the incoming transfer of Isaiah Horton. Added into the mix is Ashton Bethel-Roman, who flashed his position in 2025; however, a wide receiver slowly being lost in the shuffle is junior Terry Bussey.

Bussey was a highly touted prospect coming out of high school, rated as a five-star prospect and the No. 1 athlete in the 2024 recruiting class by all the major recruiting outlets. However, now two seasons into his time in College Station, the wide receiver has yet to reach the billing of a five-star prospect.

In two seasons with the Aggies, Bussey has totaled 35 receptions for 411 yards and just a lone touchdown. Now heading into his third year in the program, fall camp and the 2026 season could be make-or-break for the junior as he battles for a key spot in the Aggies' passing offense and in the return game.

Jamarion Morrow, RB

Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (23) runs for a touchdown against Louisiana State Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texas A&M running back room is set to undergo a massive reshuffling with the losses of Le'Veon Moss and EJ Smith, both of whom were critical in the Aggies' running game in 2025. Set to take the reins as the likely starting running back is Rueben Owens II, leaving a key spot in the running back rotation open for sophomore Jamarion Morrow.

The second-year running back saw the field several times as a true freshman, ending his first season in College Station with 182 rushing yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry and a touchdown on 43 rushing attempts.

With the Aggies' running back rotation needing to be rebuilt, Morrow has the perfect opportunity and will have to attack fall camp with some urgency to secure one of the top spots in the rotation.

Noah Mikhail, LB

The Aggies' linebacker room took a big hit in spring practice when projected starter Daymion Sanford suffered a brutal injury to his fibula during Texas A&M's Maroon vs. White spring game.

While the linebacker has made progress in his rehab, he is still likely to miss a good portion of the first half of the season. The absence will force another Aggie linebacker to step up into Sanford's place, giving sophomore linebacker Noah Mikhail a chance.

Mikhail saw plenty of field as a true freshman, playing in 13 games as he recorded 16 tackles (6 solo) and 2.5 tackles for loss. The sophomore will have to seize the opportunity in fall camp to win the starting job to start the season in the absence of Sanford and keep himself in the conversation once he returns.

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