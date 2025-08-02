Two Texas A&M Special Teams Players Named To Preseason Watchlists
With preseason awards and watchlists coming out, two Texas A&M Aggies on special teams have been tabbed to two separate watchlists. Texas A&M kicker Randy Bond is up for the Lou Groza Award, while punter Tyler White is up for the Ray Guy Award, Texas A&M Football announced on X.
The Aggies' star graduate kicker Randy Bond is up for the Lou Groza Award, the same award where he ended as a semi-finalist last season. Bond, the 5'11 graduate student out of Plano, Texas is set to begin his fourth year at Texas A&M.
During the 2024 campaign, Bond was excellent as he played in all 13 games this season for the Aggies, where he made 20 field goals, 83.3 percent made, including a season and career-high 55-yard field goal against South Carolina.
Randy Bond's Second Nomination
This also isn't Bond's first time being nominated for this award, as he finished as a semi-finalist last season, while the award ended up going to Kenneth Almendares of Louisiana.
The other Aggie up for a special teams award is White, the sophomore punter, who was remarkable last season as a freshman when he was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team as well as being a semi-finalist in the Ray Guy Award.
Through all 13 of Texas A&M's games, White accumulated 2064 yards, with a career long 69 yards, averaging 44.9 yards per punt. White was able to land three punts inside the 20 during the Aggies' season opener against Notre Dame.
White was awarded with SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after seven of his nine punts landed inside of the 15-yard line in the Aggies win against Arkansas. Within these seven, five of them landed inside of the 10, as he simply could not get much more perfect.
He was named as SEC Special Player of the Week again after the Aggies' 41-10 win against Mizzou, where he landed a punt inside the 1-yard line in a game where the Aggies seemed to do nothing wrong.
With both Bond and White being everyday players for the Aggies on special teams, except to see the graduate Bond be excellent this year as he has been in the past, while White can hopefully have another breakthrough season.
With both Bond and White being semifinalists for both of these awards last year, maybe this year will be all positive for the two as they can hopefully land on top this time.