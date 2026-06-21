Where Johnny Manziel Ranks Among All-Time Best QBs In College Football History

Johnny Manziel repeatedly finds himself in college football G.O.A.T. conversations amongst the fans and community, and the 12th Man is the leader of these debates. Depending on how you define "greatest," though, Manziel may seem to slip and tumble down the board, having not hoisted any national championship trophies or owning the entire league for four years straight.

However, if the ranking measures peak dominance and cultural impact, in addition to the award shelf, "Johnny Football" easily earns a spot in the top 15, and arguably the top 10 of all time. Guys like Tim Tebow, Cam Newton, and Baker Mayfield share a space in this conversation and are known for their longevity and team success, which are two things that Manziel never truly possessed.

So, considering every variable and giving "Johnny Football" the benefit of the doubt in the argument, where is his firm standing amongst the best quarterbacks to ever play college football?

The Elite 10

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel poses for a photo with the Heisman Trophy during a press conference before the announcement of the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner at the Marriott Marquis in downtown New York City. | Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

We believe that you can't possibly name 10 quarterbacks with a better career than Johnny Manziel, and that he sits closer to the seventh or eighth spot in the list. He may be the only quarterback in the elite ten without a national championship, but there is an incredibly solid case for why he deserves the placement.

Great quarterbacks lead National Championships, but they can't be won by great quarterbacks alone. There shouldn't be any reason to explain that football is a team sport with a team outcome in 2026. The fact of the matter is, Johnny was the first to win a Heisman in his freshman year, and placed fifth in Heisman voting his sophomore year. He was a force to be reckoned with from day one.

Still, it is difficult to put him over the quarterbacks that were able to do it all, and though a couple may have been less dominant in their peaks, winning a national championship is better for your record than just about anything else. It is important to consider, though, that Johnny Manziel was not just unstoppable on the field, but a cultural icon with the college football world on his shoulders. Nobody could replicate his swagger and confidence, and he was beloved nationwide and recognized as the bona fide best player in the world when he was 19 years old.

Wherever he lands on your list, try your best to rattle off 10 quarterbacks better than Manziel all-time, and you will not succeed. He was really that guy and should be recognized for it.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.