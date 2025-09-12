What Happened Last Time Between Texas A&M and Notre Dame?
The Texas A&M Aggies showed a lot of good things, and some bad things, in their first two games of the season, but now, it's time for the first real test.
On Saturday night, the Aggies will travel up to South Bend to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a huge non-conference matchup. The Irish may be 0-1 after a last-second loss to Miami in Week 1 and a weirdly early bye in Week 2, but this is still a team that made it all the way to the national championship game last season. They will no doubt be ready to welcome the Aggies into a raucous environment.
Of course, this isn't the first matchup between these two teams, with the latest coming just over a year ago.
Notre Dame Downed Texas A&M in 2024 Season Opener
Last year, the Aggies welcomed the Irish to Kyle Field for the biggest game of Week 1. College Gameday came to College Station, Mike Elko was set his first game as the Aggies' head coach, and the vibes were generally great around town.
Unfortunately, those vibes were brought down when the Irish defeated the Aggies 23-13 in prime time.
This was a dog fight for most of the game, with the two teams remaining within one score of each other for 59 and a half minutes of game time. It was a classic defensive slugfest, which perhaps was to be expected in a game featuring two head coaches with defensive backgrounds.
However, Notre Dame landed the knockout blow when Jeremiyah Love rushed for a 21-yard touchdown to put his team up 20-13 with less than two minutes to go. The Irish then quickly forced a turnover on downs and added a field goal for good measure.
Conner Weigman had a rough showing for the Aggies, completing just 12 of 30 passes for 100 yards with two interceptions. Le'Veon Moss ran 20 times for 70 yards and a touchdown.
The Irish, meanwhile, ran for an impressive 198 yards on 5.8 yards per carry, with Love (14 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown). Riley Leonard wasn't spectacular, completing 18 of 30 passes for 153 yards and adding 63 rushing yards, but he didn't really need to be.
If the Aggies want to flip the script from a year ago, they'll need to play far better on both sides of the ball, particularly on offense. Doing so is much easier said than done, however.