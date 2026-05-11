How Much of A Threat Is Arizona State to Texas A&M Next Season?

The Arizona State Sun Devils will travel to Kyle Field to face off against the Texas A&M Aggies, as Texas A&M looks to navigate a final non-conference game before jumping into SEC action the following week. Both teams are carrying heavy expectations into the 2026 season.

The Aggies hope to carry enough momentum from last year's 11-2 record to swing their way into a title this go-around, while the Sun Devils are looking to bounce back from 2025's lackluster ending to make their way back into Big 12 contender status.

With an early game carrying the weight of such season expectations, Arizona State may pose as an underrated threat to Texas A&M as both the Sun Devils and Aggies jump into next season.

Arizona State Is A Potential Underdog, As Opposed to A Favorite In Week Two Against Texas A&M

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Although not quite a favorite, Arizona State still will offer tight competition to Texas A&M when the two take the field on Sept. 12. Early-season matchups always find some way to be contentious as teams start to get into the groove of playing every Saturday, especially as the Aggies have several newcomers filling starting positions.

That's something that Arizona State, which has retained several key leaders, can take advantage of. Both teams have lost a considerable amount of returning veterans, especially with the Aggies losing 10 playmakers in the 2026 NFL Draft, but the Sun Devils have several impactful athletes returning from injuries that kept them out of significant contributions in 2025.

Both teams also pulled heavily from the transfer portal, meaning that the outcome of the game may depend on which team gels together more efficiently before the season begins.

The Sun Devils do have a heavy weakness that the Aggies can easily take advantage of to keep their spots as favorites of the matchup. Arizona State's defensive frontline is dealing with both inexperience and nagging injuries that Texas A&M's offensive can exploit to stay well ahead during the game, especially with the explosive running back room that the Aggies are predicted to take full advantage of.

Redshirt junior Rueben Owens II will be be taking over the backfield after logging 639 yards and five touchdowns for somewhat of a breakout season in 2025, with sophomore Jamarion Morrow and and true freshman KJ Edwards following. The three working in tandem position the Aggies to swing into 2026 with one of the most effective running back rooms in the SEC.

Texas A&M is the singular SEC school that Arizona State will face before taking off into conference play, and pulling an upset over a potential title contender could put the Sun Devils back into a good position to take over the Big 12. Although the Aggies are heavily favorited, this consideration could make week two an environment for an upset, poising the Sun Devils as competent underdogs as they travel to Kyle Field.

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