The Next Texas A&M WR Who Could Follow KC Concepcion to the NFL

Wide receiver has not been a position at which the Texas A&M Aggies have produced NFL talent in recent years. Only one wide receiver — Ainias Smith — had been drafted out of Texas A&M in the previous seven drafts, and 2018 was the last time it produced a top-50 pick at the position.

However, KC Concepcion broke that mold. He was drafted at No. 24 by the Cleveland Browns, bringing speed, route-running ability and post-catch dynamism to an offense led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders and head coach Todd Monken. He joined Mike Evans (2014, seventh overall) as the only first-round receivers from Texas A&M.

Could anybody on the Aggies’ 2026 roster follow in Concepcion’s footsteps in the 2027 NFL draft? There are a few players who could have a chance in Texas A&M’s talented wide receiver room.

Which Texas A&M WR Could Follow KC Concepcion in the 2027 NFL Draft?

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko hugs wide receiver KC Concepcion before the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The 2027 NFL draft is a long way away, but Texas A&M has two players who look like potential draft picks next April. One of them could even push for the first round if he continues to develop, though both have clear limitations.

Mario Craver exploded on the scene in 2025, notably recording a seven-catch, 207-yard game against Notre Dame as the Aggies upset the Fighting Irish on Sept. 13, 2025. He finished the season with 59 receptions, 917 yards and four touchdowns, as well as 81 rushing yards and a score.

Like Concepcion, Craver is a savant after the catch. He has track speed and knows how to run routes out of the slot, making quick breaks to get open and exploding with the ball in his hands. He led the SEC in PFF receiving grade (82.7), yards after the catch (575) and missed tackles forced (22).

Craver maintained an average depth of target of 7.8 yards down the field, which is uncommon for a player of his post-catch profile. Furthermore, he was a true sophomore in 2025, having transferred to Texas A&M after an under-the-radar freshman campaign at Mississippi State (17 receptions, 368 yards and three touchdowns).

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver and tight end Theo Melin Öhrström celebrate a first down against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of the first round game of the CFP at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Given that he will be just 21 years old on draft night, Craver has the potential to be a desired early-declare prospect. However, his profile as a slot-only player could hold him back. He played 83.0% of his snaps in the slot in 2025 and is listed at 5’9” and 165 pounds, far below the average size for even NFL slots.

Still, he has a rare dynamic skill set that could instantly impact an NFL offense. Craver tapered off late last season after his explosive start — clearing 50 yards just twice in the last six weeks — but excelled against Miami (FL) in the College Football Playoff.

If Craver can maintain his consistency at the SEC level and develop as a route runner, he will likely garner the respect of NFL decision-makers. Those who are wary of his size limitations, though, may instead look toward the Aggies’ newest X receiver.

The Aggies added wide receiver Isaiah Horton, whose 6’4”, 208-pound frame gives Texas A&M’s offense an element it has lacked in recent seasons. This size was a desirable trait the team tried to add last offseason as well, according to offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins.

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Isaiah Horton against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Horton brings a vertical element that Texas A&M has lacked. With long arms and reliable hands, he knows how to play through traffic and shield off defenders for the ball. While not dynamic after the catch like Concepcion or Craver, he maintained an average depth of target of 11.6 yards down the field last season.

He also caught five of 10 contested targets in 2025 and was 7-for-12 the previous season. Horton will be 23 years old on draft night after spending three seasons with Miami (FL) and one with Alabama before heading to College Station, Texas.

While neither is currently projected to be drafted as highly as Concepcion, both Craver and Horton are on track to follow the newest Cleveland Brown to the NFL.

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