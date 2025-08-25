What Position Group Will Be Texas A&M’s Achilles Heel in 2025?
Last season, the Texas A&M Aggies got off to a blazing hot start.
They lost a close one to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 1, and followed it up with seven-straight victories before falling apart at the end of the season.
What was the common denominator? The run game fell apart in each loss. At the forefront of the run defense was a star-studded defensive line that saw three players get selected in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft. With the stars departed, how will the new-look defensive line hold up?
Will Texas A&M’s Defensive Line Be a Weak Spot in 2025?
Last season, the Aggies’ defensive line consisted of elite defensive ends Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton, a duo that, on paper, should have run the conference and struck fear into opposing quarterbacks. In the middle stood defensive tackles Shemar Turner and Albert Regis, the big bodies tasked with stuffing the run. The unit allowed 1,757 rushing yards in 2024, good for eighth in the SEC. Heading into 2025, defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and head coach Mike Elko expect improvement despite the high turnover.
"We have had more NFL Draft picks on the defensive line since I got here in 2018 than any other team in the SEC," Elko said at SEC Media Days. "We're comfortable replacing great players. DJ Hicks, Albert Regis, Rylan Kennedy, and Cashius Howell will step up."
The Aggies’ defensive line success will depend on how well Regis can get the newcomers accustomed to their new starting roles. Regis, who was in a starting role in 2024, accounted for 36 tackles, three tackles for loss, a half-sack and six passes defended.
"It's really exciting to have a player as talented as Albert Regis. He's a grown man," Elko said. "He's a great leader and a phenomenal player. Anchors like that matter."
Early on in the 2024 season, the defensive line struggled, but the rest of the defense was solid enough to overcome it. As the year progressed, the secondary suffered some injuries and it saw a dip in effectiveness, ultimately causing the drastic slide the Aggies saw to end the season.
To promote more consistency among the defensive line, Elko announced he would be taking over defensive play-calling duties and taking more of a hands-on approach.
“Mike was involved a lot last year,” Bateman said in fall camp. “He's involved a ton now. From a practice standpoint, it hasn't changed a whole lot. In games, I think it will change more."