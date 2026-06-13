What Wins and What Loses the Game For Texas A&M vs. Missouri

The Texas A&M Aggies have thrashed the Missouri Tigers in their two games against one another ever since Mike Elko took over as the A&M head coach after the 2023 season, and with the offensive talent set to return to Aggieland in 2026, a three-peat could be brewing.

But if there's ever been an underrated team in the Southeastern Conference, it's likely been Eliah Drinkwitz's team, and they will do anything to avoid dropping three in a row against the Aggies, let alone two in a row in front of their home fans.

Don't expect Elko and the Ags to roll over that easily, though. In a perfect world, A&M is undefeated yet again heading into Columbia and with sights set on unfinished business in the College Football Playoff, the only thing Missouri could really do is play spoiler for their former Big 12 Conference foes.

With that said, here is what will give the Aggies that three-peat, and also what will finally give Eliah Drinkwitz a win over Mike Elko.

Win: Let The Offense Do Its Thing

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws a pass during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed played a big part in last year's 38-17 win at Faurot Field, throwing for 221 yards and two touchdowns on the day.

The only thing Reed would likely want to improve on is his own rushing attack, as he only took off five times for 29 yards last November, as running Rueben Owens paced the ground game for Texas A&M with his 13 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Reed may no longer have KC Concepcion at his disposal, but he still has familiar faces in Mario Craver, Terry Bussey, and Ashton Bethel-Roman, and with Alabama Crimson Tide wideout Isaiah Horton now joining the fray in College Station, all we can say is best of luck to the Missouri secondary.

Lose: Mizzou's Running Game

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) reacts to his first down pickup during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Had Missouri had anyone other than the true freshman Matt Zollers under center in his first collegiate start, which had to have had Cashius Howell licking his chops on the edge, last year's contest would've been much more closely knit.

The Missouri running back tandem of Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts combined for 219 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and Missouri finally began to show signs of life later in the second half, but thanks to A&M's defense keeping Zollers in check and only allowing seven completed passes from the signal caller, that was all canceled out and allowed the Aggies to take the three-score victory in Columbia.

We will just have to see how much redshirt junior transfer quarterback Austin Simmons has adjusted to the new system before we can truly determine how close this one could get.

Texas A&M and Missouri meet at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on October 10 in Week 6 of the 2026 college football season.

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