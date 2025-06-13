Texas A&M Aggies vs Utah State Aggies: Way-Too-Early Score Predictions
The Texas A&M Aggies will host Utah State at Kyle Field for the second game of their “warm-up” stretch before the highly-anticipated Notre Dame Showdown.
Still, A&M should tread lightly when planning against Bronco Mendenhall’s side.
If recent history has taught the Aggies anything, it’s this: never take a Week 2 FBS opponent lightly. App State, ring a bell?
That said, this is a new era in College Station. Under Mike Elko’s leadership, A&M is building a more disciplined identity, one backed up by toughness and grit.
With a little over two months until game time, here is what the Texas A&M Aggies on SI staff expects from this Week 2 showdown:
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
The Aggies should have a repeat of their easy win against UTSA as they take advantage of Utah State’s new coaching staff and establish themselves as the superior Aggie team. Give me A&M by a landslide.
Texas A&M 41, Utah State 10
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
Against a team that hasn’t had a winning season since 2021, A&M should not have much trouble whatsoever. Utah State’s offense, which averaged 468.3 yards and 31.9 points per game last season, could be somewhat scary, but its defense, which allowed an average of 470.1 yards and 37.8 points per game last season, should be very exploitable. This could be a good chance to see the new-look passing game in action ahead of the following week’s showdown against Notre Dame.
Texas A&M 44, Utah State 17
DJ Burton, Staff Writer
Week 2 is going to be Aggie-on-Aggie crime, with the Aggies coming out on top. The Texas A&M Aggies, that is. A&M’s SEC-ready offense is going to run through a bottom-of-the-MWC Utah State defense. Marcel Reed and his receivers should be warmed up after UTSA, and I’d expect them to come out swinging.
Texas A&M 28, Utah State 10
Diego Saenz, Staff Writer
A&M’s running attack should have a field day against what was statistically one of the worst rush defenses in the Mountain West last season, allowing 214.5 yards per game. On top of that, Utah State has undergone massive turnover, with 30 players entering the portal. This team simply doesn’t have the talent to contain what’s expected to be one of the most dynamic backfields in the country. Don’t be surprised if A&M eclipses the 300-yard rushing mark.
Texas A&M 38, Utah State 9
Olivia Sims, Staff Writer
With an early morning game at Kyle Field against Utah State, the Texas A&M Aggies will shine offensively against the Utah State Aggies due to their struggles all around last season. Utah State went 4-8 in 2024, their worst season since 2016 when they went 3-9, making for an interesting game when they travel to Kyle Field. With the Aggies trending up in the offensive department, expect a lot of offense from Texas A&M and several punts from Utah State. With a new head coach for Utah State though, it might just be the explosive season they are looking for as well as a bounce-back from a rough slate last season.
Texas A&M 45, Utah State 6