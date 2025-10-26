Where Texas A&M Stands in the Polls After Blowout Win Over LSU
There's few ways to make a bigger statement than going to a tough place to play and blowing out a ranked team, and boy did the Texas A&M Aggies do just that on Saturday night.
The Aggies marched into Tiger Stadium - where they hadn't won in over 30 years - and absolutely stomped the LSU Tigers by a score of 49-25, and in the process, turned up the heat on Brian Kelly's seat even further. They simply took over in the second half, scoring 35-straight points after trailing at halftime to bust the game wide open.
It was a hell of a statement for the Aggies as they look to prove they're not just the best team in the SEC, but the entire country. However, it seems they still have some work to do on the national level.
Texas A&M Stands Pat Despite Blowout Win Over LSU
Even with another statement win over their belts, the Aggies still find themselves at No. 3 in the newest AP Poll behind a pair of Big Ten teams in Ohio State and Indiana. Texas A&M received one first-place vote while Indiana received 11 and Ohio State received 54.
If anything, the Aggies are closing the gap between them and the Big Ten teams. They now find themselves just 66 points behind Indiana - which blew out UCLA 56-6 on Saturday - after trailing by 84 points a week ago. They're also now 78 points ahead of No. 4 Alabama - which escaped with a 29-22 win over South Carolina - after being just 36 points ahead last week.
This also means that the Aggies are once again the highest-ranked team in the SEC, though that's not much of a surprise given this week's results.
The Aggies also came in at No. 3 in the Coaches Poll behind Ohio State and Indiana, but they're again closing the gap quickly. They received two first-place votes (Ohio State received the other 62), and are now just 46 points behind Indiana. On the other side, they're 97 points ahead of No. 4 Alabama, placing them comfortably as the top team in the SEC.
Texas A&M is not out of the woods yet, as it still has road matchups against No. 19 Missouri and No. 20 Texas in the final month of the regular season. The Aggies will likely be favored in those games, but going on the road to three tough opponents in just over a month is no small feat.
The Aggies will enjoy a bye week before travelling to face Missouri on Nov. 8.