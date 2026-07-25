Texas A&M Is Not Hiding From Its Need to Finally Beat Texas

The Texas A&M Aggies are coming off of a historic season, but now it's time to focus on what is ahead in the 2026 campaign.

With SEC Media Days in the rearview mirror, fall camp is starting to take shape, and head coach Mike Elko and his staff know there is a lot of work to do.

The Aggies didn't lose their first game last year until the regular season finale against the Texas Longhorns. It's probably fair to say that most in the fan base would've rather had the first loss of the season come at any other time.

Once again, the battle with the Longhorns will await Elko's squad at the end of the season. Can the Aggies finally get over the hump and take down Steve Sarkisian and his squad?

Taking The Next Step

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The loss to the Longhorns last season really shifted everything for the Aggies' postseason dreams. Instead of what should've been a higher ranking in the College Football Playoff, the Aggies were a seven seed and had to meet the eventual CFP runner-up, the Miami Hurricanes, in the first round.

If they win that game, the Aggies walk into the CFP possibly playing someone different, which could've led to a different road.

There's a great chance that the matchup with the Longhorns this season will also have playoff implications for both teams.

To get to where they want the program to go, Coach Elko and his staff understand the importance of this rivalry game.

Changing History

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no reason to shy away from the team's history against the Longhorns. Since 2000, the Aggies are 3-10 against the Longhorns.

Simply put, if the team continues with that trajectory, the season is going to be spoiled nearly every year in the final game with the Longhorns.

So, how do you erase the mindset of what has been the recent record against the Longhorns? That's easy; you face it at full speed ahead.

No one really expected Coach Elko to already have the Aggies playing at an elite level. The game has changed for the better in College Station. Now it's time to exorcize any demons that could be holding this program back.

Nov 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after defeating the Samford Bulldogs 48-0 in a game at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The season finale with the Longhorns has been circled since the last second went off the clock in their matchup last season.

Talking about winning this game is over. It's time for the Aggies to take action.

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