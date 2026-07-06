Which Texas A&M Freshman Has the Best Chance To Play Immediately?

Last season, several players made immediate impacts for the Texas A&M Aggies as true freshmen. On offense, Jamarion Morrow was a dynamic playmaker on the ground and as a receiver. Marco Jones, Noah Mikhail and Landon Rink all played significant snaps on defense and should have important roles again in 2026.

The Aggies had a top-10 recruiting class in 2026, according to Rivals, and several players could make their mark as early as Week 1. However, wide receiver Aaron Gregory stands out as a freshman who could match talent and opportunity this season after a strong spring.

Aaron Gregory Could Be Texas A&M’s Most Important Freshman

Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M has a rich history of freshman standouts. Mike Evans and Myles Garrett were all-stars in the 2010s, but recent examples like Isaiah Spiller and Taurean York made a difference in their debut college seasons.

Through two seasons as Texas A&M’s head coach, several true freshmen have become rotational contributors for the Aggies, but none have become regular starters for Mike Elko. The Aggies have prioritized experience, which is much easier to find in the transfer portal era.

However, Gregory has a path to lead all Texas A&M true freshmen in snaps in 2026. He was widely regarded as a standout in spring practices, and he looked poised in the Maroon & White Game in April. Gregory earned praise from his teammates and coaches for looking beyond his years heading into his freshman season.

“Aaron, he came in with the right mindset,” Texas A&M wide receiver Isaiah Horton said after the spring game. “He came in, like, if you didn't really know who he was, you would think he's a vet already. I'm proud of him, and he's going to help us a lot this year for sure.”

Where Gregory can make his mark in Year 1 is as an outside wide receiver. Horton and Mario Craver should lead the team in targets, but the Aggies are still looking for a No. 3 who could play the Z receiver role in three-receiver sets.

Redshirt sophomore Ashton Bethel-Roman could slide into that role after a promising 2025 season. He played more of the X role last year, but with the 6’4” Horton transferring from Alabama, the rotation has been shuffled. He will be the favorite to be the Week 1 starter.

Meanwhile, Gregory has the skill set to be a prototypical Z receiver. He has a slim frame, weighing just 177 pounds, and has a listed height of 6’2”. Gregory’s ball skills should translate from the high school level. He had over 2,000 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in his final two seasons at Georgia’s 6A level.

His background as a long jumper translates to his movement skills; Gregory is a long strider but swift and technical as he tries to get open against defenders. He could contend with Bethel-Roman for snaps on the outside and should get some opportunities in non-conference play now that the new eligibility rules have eliminated redshirt seasons.

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman runs a route during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M will need more pass-catchers who can step up and make plays without All-American wide receiver KC Concepcion. Craver, Bethel-Roman and Terry Bussey are the only returning wide receivers who played significant snaps in 2025.

Only four wide receivers caught more than 10 passes for Texas A&M, with tight ends and running backs factoring into a low-volume passing attack. If the Aggies can find more depth at wide receiver, it could help quarterback Marcel Reed develop into the passer they need him to be to reach the SEC Championship Game.

While Texas A&M’s identity will always come from its running game, there is room to improve. First-year offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins explained his vision for the Aggies’ offense in May: “We want to have a fast offense, and we’re going to try to push the ball down the field, but everything we do still starts with the run.”

Wiggins was with Alabama from 2019 to 2023, and he helped develop Heisman-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Known for his slim frame, Smith dominated the SEC with his vertical ability and ball-winning skills as an outside wide receiver. Gregory has the right coaching staff to help him develop into a well-rounded receiver.

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