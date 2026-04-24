Five Things We Learned About Texas A&M's Offense This Spring

The world of college football has been quite float or drown in recent years, as the age of NIL has opened the door for the rich programs to get richer talent-wise and for folks across the country to get an opportunity to play at the highest level. Texas A&M football is no exception, as head coach Mike Elko has dipped into the portal and recruiting world to restock the Aggies' reserves on offense for this coming season.

Between a fantastic transfer wide receiver to replenishing the offensive line, the Maroon and White are not short on talent levels, it is now just a matter of developing a level of synergy between program veterans and newcomers.

But luckily with spring practice, we have a clear picture of the direction of the Aggies' offense, so with that in mind, here's five things we have learned in this spring window about the A&M firepower.

1. Wide receiver room will be just fine

Alabama 's Isaiah Horton (1) celebrates an Alabama touchdown during the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Losing a first-round wide receiver in KC Concepcion is not something to take lightly, especially when he was the Paul Hornung Award winner as the nation's most versatile player on offense. Looking to replace his production, the Aggies went after and got Alabama's Isaiah Horton, a tall and efficient playmaker who is sure to compete for a WR1 spot.

Not to mention the return of wide receivers Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman, who have been flying off the tape in spring practice. While there is nothing set in stone so early in the offseason, it is certain that the wide receiver corps will be just fine.

2. The Aggies might just have their successor

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Heading into what might be his last year in college, quarterback Marcel Reed has taken the Aggies to new heights and is slated to bring even more to the table in his second year as the everyday starter in College Station. However, in spring practice, the flashes of true freshman Helaman Casuga were hard to ignore.

While not likely to see the field in anything more than a garbage-time rep capacity, Casuga is showing the same level of arm talent he displayed in high school in Utah with elite SEC players he is now working out with in the Lone Star State. Keep an eye out for the young buck heading into the future.

3. Offensive line will be a work-in-progress, but a good one

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Wilkin Formby (75) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the departures of four starting offensive line to the NFL Draft, the Aggies needed to dip into the portal to grab veteran talent to help shore up their young players who have been waiting for a starting position. Elko brought in multiple SEC transfers to fill the gaps of the Maroon Goons' spots, including Alabama transfer Wilkin Formby.

While still teetering with the best offensive line combination, it is clear that the Aggies have the pieces to be great and to protect their QB1, but when the season really begins and the conference's best start on the hunt, it will be crucial to remember what was developed in the spring.

4. Kicking makes its return to Aggieland

Illinois kicker David Olano (24) kicks the game winning field goal against Tennessee during the fourth quarter of the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was not a secret in the slighest to say that the kicking situation for the Aggies last season kept their offense in a state of disarray. More fourth-down attempts came from the fact that the A&M kickers simply couldn't be trusted for everyday distances, which is exactly why the kicking position was quickly addressed in the portal and on the high school level.

Illinois transfer David Olano and newcomer from Louisiana Asher Murray, dazzled those at the Maroon and White scrimmage as kicking was back to being fluid once again. While there are no guarantees in the game of football, it is a sure thing that the Aggies just upgraded in this key area.

5. Running back depth is lethal for opposing defenses

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (23) takes the handoff from quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Last and certainly not least, we have seen the A&M running back depth on display for years and this coming season is no exception to this precedent. The Aggies have always had quality running backs in recent years, the best of which is De'Von Achane, who is tearing it up in the NFL, but this year features plenty of backs who are big-league worthy.

With familiar names like Rueben Owens II and Jamarion Morrow making their return to fantastic newcomers like KJ Edwards and Tiger Riden Jr., the ball carriers for the Aggies have shown out in spring practice and have just the right combo of talent and moxie to be the next "Stable" for running backs coach Trooper Taylor.

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