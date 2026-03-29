Why Texas A&M Believes Ray Coney Will Be the Next Great Linebacker

The Texas A&M Aggies are in the midst of their spring practices, looking to figure out the identity of their roster and learn more about themselves ahead of the 2026 season.

With a new season comes new expectations and new faces, including some who are players from the transfer portal, and will be expected to play a big role in the upcoming year. One of those includes Ray Coney, a linebacker from the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes, who will be the feature linebacker in the Aggies' defense.

For new defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill, it isn't the stats that set apart Coney, but instead it's the game film that they believe will make him one of the better linebackers in the country.

Tale of the Tape

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko on the field in the second half of a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

For the Aggies, consistent linebacker play has been something the program has grown accustomed to, with Taurean York patrolling the middle of the defense. With his departure for the NFL, though, Hemphill, who was elevated to the defensive coordinator position this offseason, knew they would need to find someone to replace his production.

"You always have to have a contingency plan, so Ray was the guy we targeted as the guy if Taurean [York] left," Hemphill said in the team's decision to go after Coney. "He left, so we went and got Ray."

Coney, who ranks as the number 19-ranked linebacker from the portal, certainly had the production numbers from 2025 to fit the bill. He finished the season with 128 total tackles, including 41, one of those coming as a solo tackle, while also including two sacks and one forced fumble. With only two passes defended and no interceptions, though, his stats might not have screamed elite-level play, but that wasn't a concern for the Aggies.

"Athleticism, he didn't miss a lot of tackles, sideline to sideline, felt that was something that fit our defense really well," Hemphill mentioned about the reason the Aggies wanted Coney out of the portal. "You watch the film and see if he can play, and is going to translate to SEC play, and we thought it did."

With head coach Mike Elko, the Aggies are always going to contend to have one of the better defenses in the country, and that is something the 12th man has become accustomed to over the years. Looking to revamp that side of the ball, though, for Hemphill and his defense, Coney feels like the perfect addition and could be the next defensive star if everything goes right.