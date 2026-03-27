Mike Elko Opens Up About Backup Quarterback Competition

The Texas A&M Aggies are in the midst of their spring camp, evaluating their roster at early competitions and rebuilding key position groups on the team, looking to make another run in SEC play and make the College Football Playoff for the second season in a row.

While there is some uncertainty around the roster at certain positions, one thing is for certain: Marcel Reed will be the signal-caller for the Aggies in 2026. Looking to build off a breakout campaign last season, expectations are sky-high for Reed.

For head coach Mike Elko, the spot to back up Reed, though, is where the competition is, and he feels like that level of intensity is bringing out the best in that group, and could be a long battle even heading into fall camp.

A Battle Behind the Scenes

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart (13) warms up prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The quarterback's role is locked down, and that is certain, but with two young arms behind him, ensuring the Aggies make the right decision in case of emergency will be paramount for their season. Brady Hart, who was Reed's backup last season, looks to once again secure that role, and while he has limited action in college stations, his precision and smooth motion give the staff a lot of promise in him.

"I think every competition lingers into the fall, I don't think, if you're doing it right, you should have talented players at every position battling for jobs," Elko said of the quarterback competition. "So I don't think you ever want to sit here at this time of the year and say this is the decision."

It won't be an easy battle, though, as Hart will have to beat out Helaman Casuga, a talented freshman who is looking to be the backup in his first season on campus. A highly recruited prospect out of high school, he finished with over 4,00 yards in his senior season, combining a strong frame with an ability to command the field to be an intriguing piece in that position group.

"You want to see who gives you the best chance to win and be successful," Elko continued. "When the fall comes around, we will see who that is. I think what we have is two young kids with really talented arms, and I think you can throw Eli Morcos into that mix as well, who look a lot more comfortable operating in the system right now, so we will see how that plays out."

With a few more weeks of spring camp remaining and fall camp still months away, the Aggies have plenty of time to decide on who will be behind Reed on the depth chart. Though I'm sure if Elko had his way, whoever the backup is would only see action during blowout wins, but either way, it should be a tight competition until the season begins.