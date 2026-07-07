Why Texas A&M May Be Better Positioned Than Ever to Compete in the SEC
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The Texas A&M Aggies are entering a pivotal 2026 season that will show whether the program is ready to truly step in the championship-level spotlight or if the mediocrity that has plagued College Station is here to stay.
Aggies head coach Mike Elko has already proven he's the right guy to help lead Texas A&M to national title contention. Along with securing the first-ever College Playoff berth in team history, the Aggies have also been one game away from a berth in the SEC Championship game during the first two seasons of Elko's tenure.
It feels like it's Texas A&M's time to break through and win its first SEC Championship in program history, and here two major reasons why:
One of College Football’s Best 1-2 Punches at WR
The Aggies showed how dangerous their offense could be last season with one of the best starting wide receiver duos in program history. KC Concepcion and Mario Craver arrived via the transfer portal and quickly made it clear early in the year that they were elite playmakers, though there was still more meat on the bone.
Though Concepcion used the 2025 season as a springboard to become a first-round NFL Draft pick, Craver returns for his junior year now alongside Isaiah Horton, a veteran Alabama transfer with SEC and College Football Playoff experience.
Craver is a budding star and Horton might be one of the nation’s most under-appreciated receivers. If they both play up to standard with quarterback Marcel Reed, Texas A&M’s national title chances will be hard to ignore.
SEC-Ready Offensive Line
Texas A&M had one of the best offensive lines in the country last season due to a group that had a unique combination of talent and cohesion developed over a few seasons together.
But with multiple players departing for the NFL, Mike Elko was tasked with rebuilding nearly the entire front line aside from returning center Mark Nabou Jr. He and the coaching staff did just that by adding four new starters to the offensive line.
And the best part? All four of them played in the SEC last season, something that potentially gives Texas A&M an edge up front. It remains to be seen how Trovon Baugh (South Carolina), Tyree Adams (LSU), Wilkin Formby (Alabama) and Coen Echols (LSU) mesh together as a group, but there’s no doubt that the talent level of opposing SEC defensive lines won’t faze them.
The biggest question will be how the chemistry of Texas A&M’s 2026 offensive line compares to what the Aggies had over the past few years.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for multiple other On SI channels. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7