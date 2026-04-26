Texas A&M Predicted Starting OL After Ar’maj Reed-Adams Picked In NFL Draft

Seeing success in any offense starts with an offensive line that can hold down the fort.

Texas A&M’s offensive line is known as “The Maroon Goons” for their grit, toughness, and physicality, and they have become increasingly well-known every year.

That group this year will also live up to that name and do its best to exhibit what past offensive lines have done to make it easier for the quarterback, running back, tight ends, and wide receivers to operate.

Part of that group last season was the sixth-year guard Ar’Maj Reed Adams, who played a major part in the offense being as effective as it was. He limited the number of defenders crashing through the gaps and open windows and did everything he could to let no one touch his teammates.

After announcing he would enter the 2026 NFL Draft, that opened a slot to fill with numerous men who had a chance to replace him and fill his shoes. Reed Adams wasn’t the only lineman to depart, as his friends Trey Zuhn, Chase Bisontis, Dametrious Crownover, and Reuben Fatheree are no longer on the active roster.

Now that the house has been cleaned, it opens up a ton of space to fill, so who on the active roster fills the role Reed-Adams had?

Trovon Baugh

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) and the offense runs onto the field in the first half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

No announcement has been made about who the starters will be for the upcoming season, and don’t expect one from head coach Mike Elko for a while. Why? He said in the past that if there is no competition for a position, the coaches are not doing their job, which makes it an intriguing opportunity for the next man up to earn bragging rights.

Baugh is a transfer from South Carolina who recently joined the Aggies after spending the 2023 season there. He is now a graduate who primarily plays right guard but switches positions depending on the situation. That likely isn’t going to happen, but never take that out of account.

The 6-foot-4 star, from Atlanta, Georgia, is very strong, with a body full of muscle comparable to Reed-Adams'. He’ll thrive in his elite run blocking that will open up the hole for the running back to cut inside or even bounce outside.

He’s got the mobility to move around and shuffle his feet to go along with his special trick, which is called the snatch trap. He is very wise and knows the playbook. It’s a perfect replacement, replicating many of the things Reed-Adams did.

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