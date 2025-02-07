Texas A&M Aggies' Buzz Williams Linked to Coveted Big Ten Job
Now in his sixth season with the Texas A&M Aggies, Buzz Williams has possibly his best team yet.
The Aggies are currently the No. 10 team in the country, boasting a 17-5 record, including a 6-3 record in the brutal SEC. They're well on their way to earning a high seed in next month's NCAA Tournament, and when they're at their best, they're more than capable of going on a run.
However, there may be a chance that Williams could be on his way out of College Station.
On Friday, Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson officially announced he would retire at the end of the season. Despite their lack of recent success, Indiana is a storied program that will be an attractive destination.
According to On3's Joe Tipton, Williams is a possible candidate to replace Woodson in Bloomington.
"Buzz is a Texas guy but he’s a winner and has made some runs in the NCAA tournament," Tipton wrote. "He brought Marquette to three Sweet 16s and an Elite Eight. At Virginia Tech, a Sweet 16. Now, at Texas A&M, the Aggies are projected to be a No. 2 seed, according to the latest Bracketology by Joe Lunardi."
Williams, 52, is under contract with the Aggies through the 2028 season and makes just under $4.5 million per year. Indiana, or any other school that might have interest in him would have to pay a hefty buyout just to pry him away from A&M, though it's not unheard of.
It seems Williams is content where he is now, but money talks, after all.
"Corey [Williams' wife] and I are extremely grateful to the Texas A&M System Board of Regents, President Banks and the entire athletic department administrative staff for their belief and support in our program," Williams said when he signed his contract extension in 2023. "Our family loves the Bryan-College Station community and Aggieland, and we're grateful for the support of the 12th Man.
"We're proud of what our teams have accomplished, which is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our players and staff. We are excited about the future of Texas A&M Basketball and humbled for the opportunity to be a part of it."
Williams has a 114-67 record (50-41 in conference play) with the Aggies, and has led them to the NCAA Tournament in each of the past two seasons.
