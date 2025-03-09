'Responded!' Buzz Williams Proud of Aggies Second Half Resurgence In Win vs. LSU
The No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies finished their regular season on a high note Saturday afternoon, defeating the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge by a score of 66-52.
The Aggies didn't start out as strong as head coach Buzz Williams was likely hoping for, trailing 32-30 after the first half, but put on a clinic in the second half to run away with the ball game, a common trend for the Aggies on the hardwood this season.
One person on the Aggies that did start out hot was point guard Wade Taylor IV, who quickly scored the nine points he needed to claim the all-time Texas A&M scoring record from Bernard King, who graced Reed Arena with his play from 1999-2003.
Taylor would finish the game with a team-high 17 points.
The star guard's historical shooting would keep the Aggies in the game through the first half, a half that head coach Williams simply dubbed as "really bad," especially when it came to rebounds.
"Today I just thought we were really bad in the first half in every possible way. I thought LSU just dominated us on the glass and with their energy and their competitive spirit. We were not good in any possible way, they were demolishing us on the glass." Williams said in his postgame interview. "I do think we responded much better in the second half. I thought we played more to our recipe, we did a much better job of taking predictable shots and did a great job on both sides of the glass."
The Aggies were evenly matched with their SEC opponents with 14 rebounds apiece, but the boards in the second half might as well have had Texas A&M's logo on them, as the Aggies would outrebound the Tigers 28-13 in the second half to chalk the total up to 42-27 on the day.
The Aggies will now look towards the SEC Tournament, where they are currently predicted to be the fifth of 16 available seeds.
