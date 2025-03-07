Texas A&M Aggies Still in Elite Company in Latest NCAA Bracketology
The No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies finally chalked up another win Tuesday night in the biggest way possible, securing their first win against a No. 1 team when they knocked off the Auburn Tigers in front of the home crowd at Reed Arena, never trailing in the contest.
The win was no doubt huge and will definitely help the team going forward, but how did it help them in terms of Joe Lunardi's Bracketology?
According to Lunardi, whose most recent edition of Bracketology was posted Thursday morning, the Aggies currently sit as a No. 3 seed, 10th overall.
The other No. 3 seeds include St. John's, Wisconsin, and Iowa State.
The Aggies can now confidently say that they have the skill set to compete against higher-ranked teams in the tournament, with their victory over Auburn and recent high ranking in the AP Poll helping their cause greatly.
Even last year in the tournament, Buzz Williams' team took the No. 1 Houston Cougars to the limit in their second-round game, a three-point dagger by Andersson Garcia at the buzzer forcing an overtime in the contest that the Cougars squeaked out of with a 100-95 win.
As seniors such as Wade Taylor IV, Zhuric Phelps, and Henry Coleman III prep for their final March Madness tournament, the Aggies will finish out their regular season with a matchup against the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge Saturday.
Barring an upset win by a struggling LSU team with little to play for, the Aggies will close out the season with a road win and a historic victory over the No. 1 team, a game that Williams said he will always remember.
"This is my fourth time playing a No. 1 team," Williams said. "A&M basketball has been in existence for 113 years and this was just our tenth game against a No. 1 team. It's rare. This was the most seniors ever on a Senior Night. I'll always remember it."
