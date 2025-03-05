Texas A&M Aggies Retire Wade Taylor IV's Jersey After Win vs. Auburn
The Texas A&M Aggies sent off Wade Taylor IV with one final home win in College Station on Tuesday night and celebrated with a postgame jersey retirement ceremony.
Texas A&M sent Taylor IV's No. 4 jersey to the rafters at Reed Arena after the 83-72 win over the No. 1 Auburn Tigers. The No. 4 isn't officially retired due to A&M's athletic policy but Taylor IV now joins Acie Law IV as the only Aggies to have their jerseys hang in the rafters.
Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams was joined by the rest of the team on the court as they honored Taylor IV.
Take a look at the ceremony, per a video on X from TexAgs:
Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps led the Aggies with 19 points and had some major compliments for Taylor IV after the game.
"Wade is a special player," Phelps said. "He displays it day in and day out. I wasn't surprised to see his jersey up in the rafters. Nobody does it like him."
Williams said he was "thankful" that A&M approved for the ceremony to happen right after the game.
"I'm very thankful this administration allowed it. I think his impact on our program has been distinct. He represents everything our school is about. I'm thankful we were able to honor him."
Taylor IV will play his final regular-season game as an Aggie when Texas A&M hits the road to face the LSU Tigers on Saturday in Baton Rouge. He'll have a chance to break the program's scoring record in the process.
