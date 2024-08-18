Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman Comments on Rueben Owens Injury
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman is a believer. He has faith in his offense to move the football despite being without leading rusher Rueben Owens, who was sidelined for the season in a scrimmage last weekend.
"The coach calls the running back room the stable for a reason," Weigman said Saturday. "We have a stable of horses that are ready to go, They will put something together and we will be good."
Weigman will have Amari Daniels, Le'Veon Moss and EJ Smith at his disposal.
Weigman also said his heart goes out to Owens, his teammate and his friend.
"I talked to Rueben. It was heartbreaking to see," Weigman said, "That's my guy, on and off the field. I wished him a speedy recovery."
The quarterback is also itching to play football. He can't wait for the first snap against the FIghting Irish.
"You could put the ball down in a parking lot and we are ready to play," Weigman said, "I am 100 percent ready to go."
Weigman also revisited his injury from last season where he missed most of the season. He said if he has to run, he has no problem with it. He is not afraid of any trouble with his knee.
"It hasn't been a problem in camp," Weigman said, "If the coach calls a play for me to run with it, or the pocket breaks down, I am good with it, I have a pretty good grasp of what's going on,"
Weigman also likes the bond the team has made throughout camp.
"The brotherhood we built is meshing," Weigman said, "We are bonding more and more every day."